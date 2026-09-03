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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: RTA upgrade to cut peak-hour delays by 15%

New lane at Al Qiyadah Intersection aims to improve traffic flow along Al Ittihad Road

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Al Qiyadah Intersection upgrade targets congestion on a key Dubai-Sharjah traffic corridor.
Al Qiyadah Intersection upgrade targets congestion on a key Dubai-Sharjah traffic corridor.
RTA

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah could see shorter delays following traffic improvements at Al Qiyadah Intersection, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The upgrades include a new lane from Al Ittihad Road for motorists heading towards Abu Hail and Salah Al Din streets, as well as changes to the intersection layout and traffic signal timings.

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RTA said the improvements are expected to increase the intersection’s capacity and reduce waiting times by up to 15 per cent during peak hours.

New left-turn lane

A new left-turn lane has been added from Al Ittihad Road onto Abu Hail Street towards Salah Al Din Street. The lane was created by using existing parallel parking spaces and part of the central median.

Traffic signals have also been recalibrated to accommodate the new lane configuration.

The project included road and pavement works and modifications to concrete barriers around the intersection.

New parking spaces

RTA has added parking spaces along Abu Hail Street and installed lighting poles at existing parking areas.

The improvements are aimed at easing traffic between local roads and Al Ittihad Road, particularly around the approaches and exits serving the intersection.

Al Qiyadah Intersection is located along Al Ittihad Road, a major corridor for motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah.

It also distributes traffic to several key roads in Deira, including Abu Hail Street, Salah Al Din Street and Al Quds Street.

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