Sharjah-Dubai traffic: Motorists face delays on major roads

Crashes, roadworks and rush-hour congestion slow motorists on E311, E11 and E611
Dubai: Traffic between Sharjah and Dubai remains heavy on several major routes, with motorists facing delays around key interchanges and busy entry points into both emirates.
According to the live Google Maps, the main pressure points include Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Sheikh Zayed Road/Al Ittihad Road (E11) and Emirates Road (E611).
Recent traffic reports have also highlighted crashes on E311, E611 and Al Ittihad Road, with incidents causing slower movement and tailbacks around affected sections. A reported E311 crash near Industrial Area 15 was among the incidents that disrupted the Sharjah-Dubai commute.
On the Sharjah side, Al Taawun Street and Al Taawun Roundabout remain important construction zones. Diversions linked to the Al Taawun Tunnel project have affected traffic heading towards Dubai and the Al Nahda Bridge, with motorists directed towards alternative routes including Al Corniche Street.
Other key roads likely to see spillover traffic include Al Nahda Street, University City Road, Al Dhaid Road and Maleha Road, particularly when congestion builds on E311.
In Dubai, motorists using E311 should also watch for slower traffic near major junctions serving Muhaisnah, Al Warqa, International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Ongoing road improvement projects around several communities are aimed at increasing capacity and improving access.
Drivers travelling between the emirates are advised to allow extra time, maintain safe distances around crash sites and follow temporary signs through construction areas. Live traffic conditions can change quickly, so motorists should check navigation updates before setting out.