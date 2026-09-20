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Dubai traffic alert: Accident causes delays on Al Ittihad Road

Drivers urged to allow extra time amid congestion on Al Ittihad Road

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Accident near Al Garhoud Bridge prompts warning for Dubai motorists
Accident near Al Garhoud Bridge prompts warning for Dubai motorists

Dubai Police has warned motorists of traffic congestion on Al Ittihad Road following an accident.

The incident is affecting traffic heading towards Al Garhoud Bridge, with motorists advised to exercise extra caution while travelling through the area.

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Dubai Police issued the traffic update on Sunday, urging drivers to remain alert and take care while approaching the affected stretch.

Motorists travelling towards Al Garhoud Bridge are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and follow traffic instructions at the scene.

Related Topics:
DubaiDubai PoliceAccidents

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