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Sharjah-Dubai traffic alert: Heavy rush-hour delays as schools reopen

School run adds to jams on Al Ittihad and E311, police step up patrols

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road are among key routes seeing heavier traffic as the new school year begins.
Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road are among key routes seeing heavier traffic as the new school year begins.

Dubai: Morning traffic is building up on key routes between Sharjah and Dubai as schools reopen today after the summer break, with commuters facing slow-moving stretches on several major roads.

Live traffic data on Google Maps shows congestion on Al Ittihad Road (E11), particularly around the Sharjah-Dubai border, Al Nahda, Al Taawun and Sahara Centre. The route is among the busiest corridors for commuters travelling into Dubai during the morning rush.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing slower traffic at several points, including around Sharjah’s Industrial Area and the Muhaisnah-Al Qusais corridor. Traffic is particularly heavy on sections linking the industrial areas to the Dubai side.

The map also shows pockets of congestion on roads around Mleiha Street, Maleha Road and Muwaileh, where school traffic is expected to add pressure as parents and school buses take to the roads.

Further east, Emirates Road (E611) appears to be moving more freely on several stretches, offering an alternative for motorists travelling between the Northern Emirates and Dubai. The route has also recently received additional lanes aimed at improving traffic flow.

Traffic is also beginning to build on roads around Al Warqa, Mirdif, Al Rashidiya and Nad Al Hamar as commuters move towards central Dubai.

The return to school is expected to make the first few days particularly challenging. More than 1.27 million students are returning to schools across the UAE today, with more than 1,180 public and private schools reopening.

Dubai Police has deployed additional patrols around schools, while Sharjah Police has also put in place a traffic plan for the new academic year.

Motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai are advised to leave earlier than usual, check live traffic conditions before setting off and avoid sudden lane changes, particularly near school zones and busy interchanges.

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