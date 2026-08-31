UAE back to school 2026: Live updates as record 1.27 million students return to classrooms

More than 1.277 million students across the UAE return to classrooms today, August 31, marking the start of the 2026-27 academic year for hundreds of thousands of them while others head back to classes after their summer break. Gulf News brings you live updates, photos and videos from schools nationwide as families adjust to new routines, students arrive for the first day, and reforms including a four-day phased return, homework changes and updated exam formats take effect in public schools.

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