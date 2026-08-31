Sheikh Mohamed calls children the nation’s true wealth and urges them to embrace learning
Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders welcomed more than 1.277 million pupils back to classrooms on Monday with messages urging them to approach the new academic year with ambition and curiosity, while highlighting the key role of teachers and families in shaping the country’s future.
More than 1,180 public and private schools opened for the 2026-27 academic year, following extensive preparations across the education system.
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated students, teachers, administrators and parents in a message posted on X, describing the country’s children as its “true wealth” and encouraging them to begin the year with optimism, ambition and determination.
He urged pupils to make the most of opportunities to gain knowledge and life skills, while calling for continued co-operation between schools and families to develop a lifelong passion for learning, prepare young people with future skills and reinforce national identity and values.
Sheikh Mohamed wrote: With the start of the new academic year, I extend my congratulations to students, teachers, administrators, and parents, and wish them a successful year that continues to support our nation’s educational journey. Our children are our true wealth, and I encourage them to embark on the new school year with optimism, ambition, and determination, making the most of every opportunity to gain knowledge and life skills. I also encourage continued cooperation between families and schools to foster a passion for lifelong learning, equip students with the skills of the future, and reinforce a strong sense of identity and values.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the start of every academic year brought new energy to society and renewed hopes for children to build a better future.
Addressing pupils directly, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “From your classrooms, your lessons and the knowledge you gain, we build the future of our nation. Rise to the level of that ambition.”
He also singled out teachers for their role in spreading knowledge, nurturing talent, building confidence and inspiring ideas in future generations.
Parents, he added, were the “first partners in the journey of education” and the first school in every child’s life, stressing that families share responsibility for preparing the people who will shape the nation’s future.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote:
Today marks the beginning of a new academic year, and with it, a new journey of learning and discovery for more than 1.277 million students across the UAE. 🇦🇪
With every new school year comes renewed energy across our society, fresh momentum, and new hopes for our children and students to build a brighter future.
To our students, I say: From your classrooms, your lessons and the knowledge you gain, we build the future of our nation. Rise to the level of that ambition.
To our dedicated teachers: Through your efforts, we spread knowledge, nurture talent, build confidence and inspire great ideas in the minds of future generations. Be worthy of this responsibility.
And to parents: You are the first partners in the journey of education, and the first school in every child’s life. With you, and alongside you, we build the people who will shape the future of this nation.
May Allah Almighty protect our children, guide them and grant them success. We wish them a successful academic year filled with learning, knowledge and happiness.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, focused his message on educators, telling teachers, supervisors and administrators that the influence they have on children can remain with them for years. His current titles are confirmed by the Emirates News Agency.
He encouraged educators to give pupils room to ask questions and explore, while nurturing their curiosity, ideas and ambitions.
“We value your dedication,” Sheikh Mansour wrote, highlighting teachers’ role in developing an ambitious generation capable of contributing to the country’s future.
Sheikh Mansour wrote:
To our teachers, supervisors, and administrators… you are the foundation of our children’s educational journey, and the impact you leave stays with them for years to come. Give them room to ask and explore, and nurture their curiosity, ideas, and ambitions. We value your dedication, and we recognize your role in shaping an ambitious generation that will help build the nation’s future.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, also wished pupils, teachers and their families success at the start of the school year. Sheikh Abdullah also chairs the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council.
“Wishing our sons and daughters, their teachers and their families every success. May it be a successful academic year for all,” he wrote.