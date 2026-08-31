Sheikh Mohamed wrote: With the start of the new academic year, I extend my congratulations to students, teachers, administrators, and parents, and wish them a successful year that continues to support our nation’s educational journey. Our children are our true wealth, and I encourage them to embark on the new school year with optimism, ambition, and determination, making the most of every opportunity to gain knowledge and life skills. I also encourage continued cooperation between families and schools to foster a passion for lifelong learning, equip students with the skills of the future, and reinforce a strong sense of identity and values.