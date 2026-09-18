How UAE teachers identify and address AI-generated schoolwork

The goal is not to catch students using AI, but to make sure technology supports learning
Dubai: Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming part of students’ everyday lives, and classrooms are no exception. From helping with research to explaining difficult concepts, AI tools can be useful learning aids. But they also raise a growing question for teachers on how can they tell when a student has done the work themselves?
For teachers, the answer is not necessarily an AI detector. Instead, many are looking at changes in a student’s work, asking them to explain their thinking, and encouraging them to be transparent about how they use AI.
For maths teacher Sarania KP, one warning sign is work that appears unusually perfect. She looks for solutions that use mathematical terminology or methods that students have not yet been taught, as well as answers that are correct but contain little or no working.
Rather than immediately assuming AI has been used, she asks students to explain how they reached their answer or solve a similar problem independently.
“This helps me check their understanding,” KP told Gulf News, while acknowledging one of the biggest challenges teachers face is determining with certainty whether AI was actually involved.
“Schools can promote responsible AI use by encouraging students to use AI for research, hints, and explanations rather than simply generating answers. Students should show their work and, when AI is used, disclose the AI tool and prompts they used.”
For modern foreign languages teacher Carl Jamie Blanco, the clues can be found by comparing a student's latest work with what they have produced previously.
A sudden change in writing style, vocabulary, or language level can prompt questions, particularly if it does not match the student's usual performance. But Blanco has stressed that the next step should be a conversation, rather than an accusation.
Students may be asked to explain their ideas, discuss a book they have read, or talk through an activity they completed in class. The purpose has been to establish whether the student genuinely understands what they have submitted.
“My goal is not to catch students using AI, but to ensure that learning is authentic, that academic integrity is maintained, and that students use AI responsibly as a tool to support learning rather than replace their own thinking,” shared Blanco.
English teacher Raji Santosh has noticed another potential clue, mistakes that suddenly disappear.
Students often have familiar writing patterns, including grammatical errors, vocabulary choices, or sentence structures. When those suddenly give way to highly polished, balanced sentences, and sophisticated-sounding language, it can raise questions.
Santosh responds by asking students to explain their essays verbally and by using critical-thinking questions to establish whether they really researched the topic or simply reproduced AI-generated material.
“I get them to show brainstorming, word clouds, and rough drafts which help them think independently. Once they have done this, students could use AI as a mentor to help point out errors and give suggestions,” explained Santosh.
These steps give teachers a clearer picture of how an idea developed, rather than relying only on the final submission.
Educators have pointed to a common problem that it is difficult to prove AI use with certainty.
AI detection tools may offer clues, but they are not always accurate. That makes a student's previous work, their ability to explain their ideas, and their demonstrated understanding important pieces of evidence.
For teachers, this means the classroom conversation may be more valuable than simply running an assignment through a detection tool.
Asking a student to solve a similar maths question, explain an essay, or discuss the research behind an assignment can reveal whether they understand the work they have submitted.
For UAE students and schools navigating an increasingly AI-enabled education landscape, the challenge may not be to keep AI out of the classroom.
Educators say students need to learn where the technology can help and where their own thinking needs to remain at the centre.
AI can explain a difficult concept, suggest improvements, or provide research support. But when a student can explain their reasoning, show how their work developed, and demonstrate genuine understanding, the technology becomes a learning aid rather than a replacement for learning itself.