The real test for AI begins when it leaves the screen

In our own work, for example, we have explored how visual information can alter the way an autonomous system interprets its environment, and how changing a drone’s perception of where the ground is located can cause it to respond incorrectly. For engineers, these are not simply failures to avoid, but problems to understand. AI has made extraordinary progress over the past few years, but larger models and greater computing power do not eliminate every engineering challenge. We need to understand why a system works, where it reaches its limits and how it behaves when conditions change. That understanding is what allows us to build systems that are both more capable and more reliable.