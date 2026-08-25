Usain Bolt's 100m world record beaten, not by a human but a Chinese robot

Chinese humanoid Tiangong Ultra clocks 9.39s, eclipsing Bolt’s 100m mark
Usain Bolt's 100m world record has stood untouched for 17 years. Now, a humanoid robot has run the distance even faster.
Chinese robot Tiangong Ultra clocked an incredible 9.39 seconds in a preliminary 100m heat at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, comfortably quicker than Bolt's 9.58 second world record set in 2009.
Tiangong did not have things all its own way either. It was initially behind Lightning, a robot developed by smartphone maker Honor, before overtaking it close to the finish. Lightning crossed in 9.47 seconds, meaning both robots technically ran faster than Bolt's human world record.
Of course, comparing robots directly with human athletes is not exactly fair. And while Bolt usually celebrated by slowing down and striking his famous pose, the robots had a rather different ending.
Tiangong ran straight into a thick safety mat after crossing the line and stumbled towards the sidelines, forcing people nearby to move away. Lightning collapsed after finishing and had to be carried away on a stretcher.
The improvement in just one year is remarkable.
At the inaugural Games in 2025, Tiangong Ultra won the same 100m event in 21.50 seconds. A year later, it has more than halved that time.
Tiangong also won the world's first humanoid robot half marathon in Beijing last year.
Lightning has been pushing the limits too. Chinese state media reported that it clocked 9.32 seconds during a test before the Games, reaching a top speed of 14.5 metres per second. Its developers even lengthened its legs by 10cm ahead of the competition.
Think of it as the Olympics for humanoid robots.
First held in Beijing in 2025, the competition brings together robots and developers from around the world to test just how far humanoid technology has progressed.
And it is not just about running fast.
The latest Games feature 51 events, ranging from athletics, football and dancing to challenges designed around real world jobs.
Robots are tested on tasks such as connecting cables, operating EV charging equipment, making beds, serving food, sorting medicine and completing household chores.
That is ultimately the bigger purpose of the Games. The spectacular races grab attention, but developers are also trying to improve balance, movement, decision making and the ability of humanoid robots to perform useful everyday and industrial tasks.
For now, Bolt's 9.58 seconds remains the men's human 100m world record.
But when it comes to robots, they have already gone quicker.