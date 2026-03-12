Next wave of AI will be physical: What Gulf business leaders must learn now

The next wave of AI will not live on screens – it will move through warehouses, across factory floors, and into the physical systems that power economies. The Gulf has the infrastructure, the capital, and the political will to lead in this era. What it needs now is not more technology adoption but a generation of leaders who think in systems rather than tools, who can operate at the intersection of strategy and engineering, and who understand that the distance between AI ambition and AI execution is closed not by procurement but by organisational design. The region's early investments in CAIO appointments, sovereign AI infrastructure, and executive AI education are the right foundation. That is the real race — not for the best model, but for the fastest institutional learning loop. The organisations that build it will capture the value of physical AI. The rest will watch from the pilot stage.