InsuranceMarket.ae and Gulf News to host Future of Work Summit in Dubai

Forum will look at AI, workforce transformation, talent strategy, and compliance
As workplaces evolve at unprecedented speed, businesses across the UAE are navigating a landscape defined by technology, talent, and transformation.
InsuranceMarket.ae, the largest insurance platform of the UAE, in association with Gulf News, will host the Future of Work Summit, a premier forum in Dubai on 15 April that brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to look at the factors reshaping tomorrow’s workplace.
The summit will delve into the key priorities driving the modern workplace, including workforce transformation, regulatory compliance, AI-driven innovation, talent strategy, and employee experience. Through a mix of keynote addresses and panel discussions, participants will gain strategic insights and actionable guidance tailored to the UAE market.
When asked why this event is important in today’s rapidly changing world of work in the UAE, Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “The world of work in the UAE is undergoing structural transformation, not incremental change. Policy frameworks are evolving, AI is accelerating productivity expectations, hybrid work has matured into a long-term operating model, and employee expectations around well-being, purpose, and inclusion are reshaping workplace culture. Future of Work Summit is important because it provides a senior, strategic forum for leaders to navigate these shifts with clarity and confidence.
“The topics being addressed are not theoretical. They reflect real priorities that UAE organisations are managing today: workforce readiness for 2030, the responsible adoption of AI in HR, sustaining culture and performance in hybrid environments, preparing talent for emerging roles, and treating employee experience as a measurable business strategy. These are no longer HR-only conversations, they are boardroom priorities. Future of Work Summit reflects that reality and brings decision-makers together to move from discussion to practical direction.”
“By convening CHROs, senior HR leaders, policymakers, and industry experts around meaningful, practical themes, we are helping shape a more informed and future-ready business ecosystem. Empowerment begins with insight. Innovation begins with dialogue. Leadership begins with the willingness to anticipate change, not react to it. This summit reflects our belief that the strongest organisations in the next decade will be those that combine compliance with agility, technology with human focus, and growth with responsibility. Our role is to help enable that shift.”
Tina Bhaktha, Director of Events & Special Features, at Gulf News, said: “Workplace transformation in the UAE is driven by both technology and people‑centric strategies. As organisations embrace AI, talent development, compliance, and new ways of working, platforms like the Future of Work Summit are essential for thought leaders to share insights, anticipate change, and shape the conversations that will influence businesses across the region.
Future of Work Summit 2026 promises to deliver a focused forum for senior decision-makers to exchange ideas, explore practical solutions, and prepare their organisations for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow’s workplace in the UAE.