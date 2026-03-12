Ask Gulf News: Can you work in the UAE on your husband's visa? Here's what you need to know

Working on husband's visa: Legal steps you must follow
Question: Is it legal to work in a company with husband's visa? Are there any procedures the employee should do for that purpose?
Answer: Yes, it is legal to work under your husband’s visa, provided your employer obtains a valid work permit (formerly labor card) from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE). You do not need to cancel your residency to work;
The employer must apply for the work permit.
The employee must provide the documents needed which are usually her Passport, visa copy, husband’s passport/visa, NOC from the husband, and education certificates (if required) and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your husband which is a simple letter from your husband stating he has no objection to you working for the company.
A formal employment contract must be signed between you and the employer.
Working without this permit is illegal and can lead to fines of at least (100,000) one hundred thousand UAE Dirham and up to (1,000,000) one million UAE Dirham according to Article (60) of the Labor Law No. 33 of 2021 and its amendments.