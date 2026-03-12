GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: Can you work in the UAE on your husband's visa? Here's what you need to know

Working on husband's visa: Legal steps you must follow

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ask Gulf News: Can you work in the UAE on your husband's visa? Here's what you need to know
Canva Stock

Question: Is it legal to work in a company with husband's visa? Are there any procedures the employee should do for that purpose?

 Answer: Yes, it is legal to work under your husband’s visa, provided your employer obtains a valid work permit (formerly labor card) from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE). You do not need to cancel your residency to work;

The employer must apply for the work permit.

The employee must provide the documents needed which are usually her Passport, visa copy, husband’s passport/visa, NOC from the husband, and education certificates (if required) and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your husband which is a simple letter from your husband stating he has no objection to you working for the company.

 A formal employment contract must be signed between you and the employer.

Working without this permit is illegal and can lead to fines of at least (100,000) one hundred thousand UAE Dirham and up to (1,000,000) one million UAE Dirham according to Article (60) of the Labor Law No. 33 of 2021 and its amendments.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities explain tutor permit rules and eligible categories.

Who can legally offer private tutoring in the UAE?

2m read
VFS Global had stopped accepting applications,

VFS Dubai resumes partial visa services

2m read
Future of Work Summit to be held in Dubai

Future of Work Summit to be held in Dubai

2m read
AI-powered UAE labour reforms speed permits and reduce human error

MoHRE deploys AI to speed permits, save 1,000+ hours

2m read