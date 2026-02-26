The Ministry said that over Dh350m paid to workers since UAE job loss scheme began in 2024
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that 90 per cent of the targeted workforce has enrolled in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme as of the end of 2025.
The Ministry said that more than Dh350 million in compensation has been paid to individuals who lost their jobs since the system came into effect in early 2024.
According to MoHRE, the scheme provides temporary financial support for up to three months to insured workers who lose their jobs for reasons other than resignation or disciplinary action. The aim is to offer income stability while individuals search for new employment, without placing any financial burden on employers.
The Ministry noted that registration is simple and can be completed electronically through the official website, www.iloe.ae. Workers can choose to pay subscriptions monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. The process requires entering Emirates ID details, confirming a mobile number, and completing payment online.
Under the system, eligible employees can receive up to 60 per cent of their average basic salary over the six months prior to unemployment. Compensation is capped at Dh10,000 per month for Category 1 and Dh20,000 per month for Category 2, for a maximum of three months per claim. Total compensation over a worker’s career in the UAE cannot exceed 12 months.
To qualify, the employee must have been subscribed to the scheme for at least 12 consecutive months. Claims must be submitted within 30 days of unemployment through the ILOE website, smart application, call centre or other approved channels.
MoHRE also highlighted progress in its wider worker protection and awareness efforts. Orientation programmes were delivered in 17 languages, with 100 per cent of targeted workers completing mandatory sessions. More than three million workers benefited from additional awareness initiatives.
The Ministry said compliance rates among private sector companies remain high, with 99 per cent adherence to occupational heat stress protection rules. More than 10,000 rest stations were allocated for delivery workers, while over 2,700 companies registered in the labour accommodation system, benefiting nearly 1.9 million workers.
Officials said the results reflect ongoing efforts to promote a stable and balanced work environment that safeguards worker rights while supporting employers and national priorities.