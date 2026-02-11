GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

When ILOE compensation stops in the UAE and what affects your eligibility

The key rules, limits and situations that end ILOE compensation

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Job Loss Insurance: The three-month cash compensation provides security for employees who have lost their jobs due to reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation until they find a new job.
UAE Job Loss Insurance: The three-month cash compensation provides security for employees who have lost their jobs due to reasons other than disciplinary action or resignation until they find a new job.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE’s Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance scheme provides temporary financial support to private sector and federal government employees who lose their jobs due to termination, not resignation. The scheme is designed to offer short-term income protection while individuals look for new employment.

Here is how the system works, when payouts stop, and what affects your eligibility.

When you can start claiming ILOE compensation

You can only claim unemployment insurance after completing at least 12 months from the date you subscribed to the scheme. This means you must be continuously enrolled and paying premiums for a full year before becoming eligible for compensation.

When unemployment insurance payouts stop

The insurer’s obligation to pay compensation ends in specific situations. These include:

  • Reaching the maximum payout limit within a single insurance certificate period, which is three months of compensation

  • Reaching the overall maximum of 12 months of compensation across all insurance certificates during your employment in the UAE

  • The death of the insured person, with coverage ending from the date of death

Compensation also stops if you find a new job or leave the country, even if the three-month payout period has not been completed.

How much compensation you can receive

The payout is calculated as 60 per cent of your average monthly basic salary during the 12 months before job loss. The amount you receive depends on your salary category and is subject to caps.

Category A: Basic salary of Dh16,000 or less

  • Maximum monthly compensation: Dh10,000

Category B: Basic salary above Dh16,000

  • Maximum monthly compensation: Dh20,000

Payments are made for up to three months per claim, or until you secure new employment or exit the UAE, whichever happens first.

Eligibility requirements for ILOE

To qualify for compensation under the scheme, you must:

  • Be subscribed to the unemployment insurance scheme for at least 12 consecutive months before job loss

  • Have paid all insurance premiums in full and on time, according to your payment schedule

  • Have lost your job due to termination, not resignation

You are not eligible if you resigned, were dismissed for disciplinary reasons, absconded, or submitted fraudulent claims.

When and how to file a claim

You must submit your claim within 30 days of your employment contract ending, or within 30 days of the resolution of any related labour dispute decided by a court. Claims must be filed through the official ILOE website.

Related Topics:
UAE jobsILOE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Your contract may show a high total package, but the basic wage is what determines key financial entitlements.

How UAE basic salary affects your employee benefits

3m read
1. Ramadan timing explained: 29 or 30 days, fasting hours, and regional differences across the UAE

Will Ramadan be 29 or 30 days? How long is fasting?

2m read
Canon firing at Sheikh Zayed Masjid in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026: Here’s the likely start date in the UAE

4m read
In past Ramadan periods, authorities have confirmed that the reduction applies to Muslim and non-Muslim employees alike

UAE to cut working hours during Ramadan 2026

2m read