But what happens if you fail to renew your subscription? Let’s find out.

Insurance cancellation

According to the ILOE website, if you fail to pay the insurance premium for a period exceeding three months according to the agreed payment plan in the policy, the insurance certificate can get cancelled. In such a situation, you would need to resubscribe to ILOE.

How to subscribe again

• Visit diniloe.ae and log in as an ‘individual’.

• Provide your Emirates ID number, date of birth and mobile number and enter the one-time password (OTP) you receive.

• If your policy has been cancelled, the following message will show up: “We regret that your police [policy number] is now cancelled as the premium is overdue. Please ensure you resubscribe. The ILOE is a mandatory insurance product per Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2022 concerning the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE). There are legal implications of non-payment of premium and non-subscribing to insurance in accordance with the relevant laws mandating the involuntary loss of employment as a mandatory cover in the UAE.”

• Close the pop-up window and you will be able to see your dashboard.

• If you have any fines, you will be able to see them and pay using your credit or debit card.

• Next, on top of your dashboard, you will see the option to pay for the new policy. Check the box confirming that you have read the terms and conditions of the policy and then click on ‘Pay now’.

• Your premium will be calculated depending on your insurance cateogry and whether you opt for a one-year or two-year policy.

• Make the payment using your credit card or debit card. You also have the option to pay through Samsung Pay.

Why staying subscribed is important