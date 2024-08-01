Dubai: If you are a pet owner in the UAE, you know how important playtime and exercise are for your dog’s happiness. But where can you let your pets run free and socialise? Fortunately, the UAE offers a variety of pet-friendly parks and beaches perfect for your furry friends.

Whether you lack a backyard or simply want to switch up your pet's routine, these outdoor spaces allow your dogs to swim at the beach, run around on a farm, and even enjoy agility courses to burn off their energy. There is something for every pet. This guide highlights some of the dog parks and pet-friendly areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Before heading to the park, make sure your pet is microchipped and has all their vaccinations up to date.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi offers a growing number of dedicated spaces for dogs to play and socialise.

1. Al Khubeirah Dog Park

Created by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, this park is an enclosed space where dogs can play freely without leashes. This park offers a secure environment with dedicated areas for both large and small breeds, along with play equipment and open green spaces. Additional amenities include agility equipment for training, a sandbox, drinking fountains, and waste disposal bins.

• Timings: 6am to 10pm

• Location: Al Bateen, near Abu Dhabi Corniche

2. Al Masar Park

This is a public park with a separate dedicated section for dogs. The local park has a skate park, basketball court, a multi-purpose playground with sports equipment and a BMX cycling track. The dog park features a playground for both small and big dogs.

• Timings – 6am to 10pm

• Location – The park is situated on Al Bandar Street in Khalifa City.

3. Sheikha Fatima Park

This park houses a fenced dog area called Bark Park, providing a safe space for dogs to play and exercise.

• Timings – 7am to 12am

• Location - Al Bateen near Abu Dhabi Corniche.

4. Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital Dog Park

The Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital features a dog agility park equipped with specialised agility equipment to challenge dogs of all sizes. Paid dog training sessions are also available.

• Timings – 6am to 6pm

• Location: Sweihan Road, near the Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Shamkhah

Dubai

Dubai boasts a variety of pet-friendly places, including numerous dog parks and even dog-friendly beaches.

5. Residential dog parks

There are many dog parks located in popular neighbourhoods in Dubai. These dog parks mainly serve nearby communities, and are smaller in size, but they have all the amenities like playgrounds, water fountains and litter bins:

• Springs Dog Park

• Al Ithihad Park in Palm Jumeirah

• The Greens Dog Park

• The JLT Dog Park

• JBR Dog Park

• Dubai Hills Estate Dog Park

• DAMAC Hills Dog Park

• Motor City Dog Park

• Mudon Dog Park

6. Dubai Islands Beach

This is Dubai’s first beach destination with pet-friendly swimming and a dog park. The dog park spans 460 square metres, allowing dogs to roam leash-free and includes a ramp, agility seesaw, obstacle course, and high jump platform. Amenities include a drinking fountain, pet shower, and dog waste bins.

• Timings - 8am to 6pm

• Location: Located off the coast of Deira, Dubai Islands can be accessed via the Dubai Islands bridge.

7. Palm West Beach

This walkable waterfront destination features a 1.6 km promenade and beachfront. It is pet friendly, but dogs must be on a leash and are not allowed to swim. Nearby restaurants and cafés welcome pets, too.

• Timings – Palm West Beach is open to the public every day from 8am to midnight.

• Location – Located along the trunk of Palm Jumeirah and accessible by D94 Road and Palm Jumeirah Road.

8. BarkPark

BarkPark Dubai, located on an Emirati farm, allows dogs to exercise, play, explore, and socialise off-leash in a large, fully enclosed area. The park includes a pool, obstacle courses, drinking water, and shaded areas, with segregated sections for small and large dogs.

It is fully licensed by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

• Timings – Open daily except Mondays. The timings change throughout the year depending on the temperature and weather conditions. Currently, the park operates from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

• Location: Al Awir 1, the park is accessibele via E611 heading towards Sharjah/ Al Dhaid.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a pet-friendly destination with several dog-friendly beaches and parks.

9. Al Hamra Beach

Al Hamra Beach in Ras Al Khaimah is dog-friendly, with nearby amenities including a yacht club, hotels, and various restaurants and cafés that allow dogs to enter.

10. Flamingo Beach

Another dog-friendly beach in the emirate, Flamingo Beach requires dogs to be on a leash. It lies between Ras Al Khaimah City and Al Hamra Village.

11. RAKAWC Dog Park

This is the largest outdoor dog park in the UAE, spanning over 7,000 square meters with landscaped areas for your pet to run free off-leash. The park is open to members, with daily, monthly, and annual passes available. Features include a dog walking path, fully equipped agility park, swimming pool, and a café area for dog owners.

• Timings: 5am to 9am and 3pm to 10pm every day

• Location: RAK Animal Welfare Centre, Industrial Area, Landfill Road

