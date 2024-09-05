Dubai: Do you have old plastic bottles? Don’t chuck them away just yet. In Abu Dhabi, your unwanted plastic can be a ticket to free bus rides.

Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), the emirate's official transport authority, launched an incentive-based plastic bottle recycling initiative in 2022. Recently, two new recycling units were installed in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, giving more public transport users the opportunity to benefit from this eco-friendly rewards scheme. This initiative is a joint effort with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and Cycled Technologies, a company specialising in smart recycling solutions.

How does it work?

Points are collected digitally through the ‘Cycled Rewards’ app. For each bottle deposited, users earn points that can be converted into credit on their Hafilat personal card, which can be used to pay for bus fares. Here is the breakdown of how points are calculated:

• Small bottle (600 ml or less) = 1 point

• Large bottle (more than 600 ml) = 2 points

• Each point is worth 10 fils, so once you collect 10 points, you earn Dh1.

How to earn points using the app

• Download the ‘Cycled Rewards’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and sign up with your mobile number and full name. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) to confirm your account.

• Scan the QR code on the recycling station’s screen using the app.

• Drop your plastic bottles into the designated slot.

• Start tracking your points through the app.

How do I transfer the points to my Hafilat card?

To use your earned points for bus fares, you will need a personalised Hafilat card, which is linked to your Emirates ID. This card is available at Abu Dhabi bus stations or online through the official Hafilat card website - www.hafilat.darb.ae . The personalised bus card costs Dh10.

Once you have accumulated enough points, follow these steps to transfer them to your Hafilat card:

• Open the Cycled Rewards app and tap on ‘Redeem Now’.

• Select ‘Direct Spend’ and tap on ‘Integrated Transport Centre’.

• Enter an amount between Dh10 and Dh100, based on the points you have earned.

• Enter your personalised Hafilat card number.

• Tap ‘Redeem’.

You will receive confirmation once your points are successfully transferred to your Hafilat card, which can then be used to pay for bus fares.

Where to find recycling stations

• Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

• Al Ain Bus Station

• Al Dhafra Main Bus Station (Zayed City)