New route changes from April

From April 15, the RTA also announced a major change in the route for the Metro Red Line. While earlier passengers had to switch stations at Jebel Ali Metro station, the train would now take you directly to either the Expo 2020 Metro station or the UAE Exchange Station. All you need to do is make sure you get on the right Metro, depending on which route you wish to take.

The new routes for the Red Line - Dubai Metro Image Credit: RTA

New station names

Over the years, there have been some name changes for Metro stations, as the RTA awards naming rights for these stations. These include the Al Safa Metro station being renamed as Onpassive last year, or the Rashidiya station, being renamed Centrepoint station.

What is an interchange station?

The Dubai Metro has three lines – two routes for the Red Line and the Green Line. Commuters can switch from the Red line to the Green line at stations where the two lines meet. These stations are referred to as interchange stations.

Another term that you should be familiar with is 'terminal stations' which refers to the last station on the route that you are taking.

Stations on the Red Line (Line 1)

These are the stations on the Red Line - Line 1, where the terminal station is Expo2020:

Centrepoint

Emirates

Airport Terminal 3

Airport Terminal 1

GGICO

City Centre Deira

Al Rigga

Union (Interchange)

BurJuman (Interchange)

ADCB

Max Fashion

World Trade Cente

Emirates Towers

Financial Centre

Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall

Business Bay

ONPASSIVE

equiti

Mall of the Emirates

InsuranceMarket

Dubai Internet City

Al Khail

Sobha Realty (Tram connection)

DMCC (Tram connection)

Jabal Ali

The Gardens

Discovery Gardens

Al Furjan

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai Investment Park

Expo 2020

Stations on the Red Line (Line 2)

These are the stations on the Red Line - Line 2, where the terminal station is UAE Exchange:

Centrepoint

Emirates

Airport Terminal 3

Airport Terminal 1

GGICO

City Centre Deira

Al Rigga

Union (Interchange)

BurJuman (Interchange)

ADCB

Max fashion

World Trade Centre

Emirates Towers

Financial Centre

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall

Business Bay

ONPASSIVE

equiti

Mall of the Emirates

mashreq

Dubai Internet City

Al Khail

Sobha Realty (Tram connection)

DMCC (Tram connection)

Jabal Ali

Ibn Battuta

Energy

Danube

UAE Exchange

Stations on the Green Line

These are the stations on the Green Line, listed below in the direction from Al Qusais to Al Jadaf:

etisalat by e&

Al Qusais

Dubai Airport Free Zone

Al Nahda

Stadium

Al Qiyadah

Abu Hail

Abu Baker Al Siddique

Salah Al Din

Union (Interchange)

Baniyas Square

Gold Souq

Al Ras

Al Ghubaiba

Sharaf DG

BurJuman (Interchange)

Oud Metha

Dubai Healthcare City

Al Jadaf

Creek