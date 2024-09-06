Dubai: With the Dubai Metro turning 15 soon, there is a new name for a Metro station that you should be familiar with. On Thursday, September 5, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Mashreq Metro station would be renamed as InsuranceMarket Metro station. If you haven't used the Metro in some time, here are all the updates to the public transport system that you should be aware of.
Where is the newly renamed station?
The Mashreq Metro Station, which will now be called InsuranceMarket Metro station, is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the Red Line between Mall of The Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro stations.
New route changes from April
From April 15, the RTA also announced a major change in the route for the Metro Red Line. While earlier passengers had to switch stations at Jebel Ali Metro station, the train would now take you directly to either the Expo 2020 Metro station or the UAE Exchange Station. All you need to do is make sure you get on the right Metro, depending on which route you wish to take.
New station names
Over the years, there have been some name changes for Metro stations, as the RTA awards naming rights for these stations. These include the Al Safa Metro station being renamed as Onpassive last year, or the Rashidiya station, being renamed Centrepoint station.
What is an interchange station?
The Dubai Metro has three lines – two routes for the Red Line and the Green Line. Commuters can switch from the Red line to the Green line at stations where the two lines meet. These stations are referred to as interchange stations.
Another term that you should be familiar with is 'terminal stations' which refers to the last station on the route that you are taking.
Stations on the Red Line (Line 1)
These are the stations on the Red Line - Line 1, where the terminal station is Expo2020:
- Centrepoint
- Emirates
- Airport Terminal 3
- Airport Terminal 1
- GGICO
- City Centre Deira
- Al Rigga
- Union (Interchange)
- BurJuman (Interchange)
- ADCB
- Max Fashion
- World Trade Cente
- Emirates Towers
- Financial Centre
- Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall
- Business Bay
- ONPASSIVE
- equiti
- Mall of the Emirates
- InsuranceMarket
- Dubai Internet City
- Al Khail
- Sobha Realty (Tram connection)
- DMCC (Tram connection)
- Jabal Ali
- The Gardens
- Discovery Gardens
- Al Furjan
- Jumeirah Golf Estates
- Dubai Investment Park
- Expo 2020
Stations on the Red Line (Line 2)
These are the stations on the Red Line - Line 2, where the terminal station is UAE Exchange:
- Centrepoint
- Emirates
- Airport Terminal 3
- Airport Terminal 1
- GGICO
- City Centre Deira
- Al Rigga
- Union (Interchange)
- BurJuman (Interchange)
- ADCB
- Max fashion
- World Trade Centre
- Emirates Towers
- Financial Centre
- Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall
- Business Bay
- ONPASSIVE
- equiti
- Mall of the Emirates
- mashreq
- Dubai Internet City
- Al Khail
- Sobha Realty (Tram connection)
- DMCC (Tram connection)
- Jabal Ali
- Ibn Battuta
- Energy
- Danube
- UAE Exchange
Stations on the Green Line
These are the stations on the Green Line, listed below in the direction from Al Qusais to Al Jadaf:
- etisalat by e&
- Al Qusais
- Dubai Airport Free Zone
- Al Nahda
- Stadium
- Al Qiyadah
- Abu Hail
- Abu Baker Al Siddique
- Salah Al Din
- Union (Interchange)
- Baniyas Square
- Gold Souq
- Al Ras
- Al Ghubaiba
- Sharaf DG
- BurJuman (Interchange)
- Oud Metha
- Dubai Healthcare City
- Al Jadaf
- Creek
The story was first published on September 1, 2021, and has been updated since.