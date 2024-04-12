Understanding the Red Line

The Red Line of Dubai Metro on one end has the Centrepoint Metro station that is in Rashidiya. End stations on the Metro are referred to as terminal stations.

On the other end of this line are two stations – the Expo 2020 Metro station and the UAE Exchange Station in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The route branches out at Jebel Ali station, which is referred to as a Y junction.

Currently, the route takes commuters from the Centrepoint Metro station to the Expo 2020 Metro station. If a commuter wishes to instead go to the UAE Exchange station, they need to get off at the Jebel Ali Metro station to switch trains.

How will the experience change?

From April 15, passengers will no longer have to change trains at the Jebel Ali station, after the new schedule is implemented.

Instead, if you are travelling from Centrepoint Station, you will be able to directly take the train to either Expo 2020 station or UAE Exchange station.

How will I know which train is going to my station?