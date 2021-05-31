Dubai Metro Route 2020 Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) hs reminded Dubai Metro users that beginning today, the Red Line “will provide an uninterrupted route from Al Rashidiya Station all the way to the Expo 2020 Station without switching trains at an interchange station.”

“If you’re heading towards UAE Exchange Station, you will now have to switch trains at Jabal Ali interchange station,” the RTA said.

The starting time of operation on the Green Line will also change from 5.30am to 5am (Saturday-Thursday).

Changes were made following RTA’s earlier announcement that the Dubai Investment Park and Expo Stations on Dubai Metro Route 2020 will start operating from today.

Route 2020

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, said: “From June 1, journeys of Dubai Metro’s Red Line will shuttle directly between Al Rashidiya Station and Expo 2020 Station. Jebel Ali Station will be an interchange station for those heading to or coming from UAE Exchange Station.”

The opening of the two new stations comes six months after the opening of Route 2020, which launched its maiden journey on January 1, with four stations – Jabal Ali (a transfer station on the Red Line), The Gardens, The Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan.

“As of June 1, the Metro service to Expo 2020 Station will be available only to those entitled to access the site of Expo until its official public opening on October 1. By that time, the public can use the Metro service to Expo. The opening of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Station will coincide with the opening of Expo,” Al Tayer noted.

Travel time

According to RTA, “the travel time between Al Rashidiya and Expo stations is one hour and 14 minutes. The service frequency will be every two minutes and 38 seconds during peak time at a rate of 24 trains per hour per direction, and a capacity of 16,000 riders per hour per direction.”

Meanwhile, the travel time between Jebel Ali Station and the UAE Exchange Station is 11 minutes and 42 seconds, with a constant service frequency of seven minutes and 30 seconds.

Red Line timings

From Saturday to Wednesday, the first journey from Al Rashidiya Station to Expo 2020 Station and vice-versa will start at 5am, and the last journey will start at 12 midnight. On Thursdays, the first journey will start at 5am and the last journey will start at 1am (the following day). On Fridays, the first journey will start at 10am and the last journey will start at 1am (the following day).

Green Line timings