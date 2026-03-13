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Dubai Police crack down on noisy and modified vehicles

Police warn motorists that illegal modifications and loud engines disturb communities

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Police say loud vehicles and unauthorised modifications threaten safety and community comfort.
Police say loud vehicles and unauthorised modifications threaten safety and community comfort.
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Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a stern warning to motorists against disruptive driving behaviours, including excessive vehicle noise and unauthorised modifications. Authorities say such actions disturb residents, compromise public safety, and tarnish the city’s image.

Since the start of Ramadan, police have impounded 251 vehicles and recorded 524 violations linked to loud or illegally modified vehicles. Of these, 220 offences involved vehicles creating excessive noise, while 304 related to unauthorised engine modifications.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, explained that altering engines, changing exhaust systems, or driving recklessly often produces loud noises that affect the comfort and sense of safety in communities. “These behaviours not only disturb residents but can also endanger road users,” he said.

Strict penalties and enforcement

Al Mazrouei said Dubai Police are taking firm action under Local Decree No. 30 of 2023, which allows for impoundment release fees of up to Dh50,000 for serious traffic violations. Drivers may also face further legal action through competent authorities.

“Any modifications made without approval are considered a direct violation,” he added. “We continue to intensify patrols and monitoring campaigns to detect and penalise offending vehicles.”

Call for responsible driving

The police chief urged motorists to respect traffic laws and avoid reckless driving or illegal modifications. “Following traffic rules reflects drivers’ awareness and social responsibility,” he said.

Al Mazrouei also encouraged the public to report dangerous driving through official channels, including the “We Are All Police” service on 901 and the “Police Eye” feature on the Dubai Police app. He stressed that community cooperation is key to keeping roads safer and protecting residents’ well-being.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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