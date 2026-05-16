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UAE says OPEC exit driven by national interests

Al Mazrouei says UAE exit from OPEC was sovereign strategic decision

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Al Mazrouei said the move followed a comprehensive review of the UAE’s national production policy and future energy capacity.
Al Mazrouei said the move followed a comprehensive review of the UAE’s national production policy and future energy capacity.
Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the UAE’s decision to withdraw from OPEC and the OPEC+ was a sovereign and strategic choice driven by the country’s long-term economic vision, expanding energy capabilities and enduring commitment to global energy security.

In a statement published on social media, Al Mazrouei said the move followed a comprehensive review of the UAE’s national production policy and future energy capacity, stressing that the decision was based solely on the country’s national interests and its role as a reliable global energy supplier.

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He said the decision also reflected the UAE’s continued commitment to supporting stability in international energy markets amid evolving global economic and geopolitical conditions.

Al Mazrouei rejected speculation surrounding the move, saying it was unrelated to political considerations and did not reflect any disagreement or division between the UAE and its international partners.

“The UAE’s sovereign and strategic decisions are made in line with its national interests and independently from speculation or misleading narratives,” he said.

The minister added that the withdrawal is part of the UAE’s strategic direction in the energy sector, highlighting the country’s evolving production capabilities and long-term development priorities.

The statement comes amid heightened global attention on oil markets and the future of producer alliances, as energy-exporting nations continue reassessing production strategies, investment plans and market positioning in response to shifting international demand and energy transition policies.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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