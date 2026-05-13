Abu Dhabi leads record UAE infrastructure drive to boost global competitiveness
At ADIS 2026, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei stated that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is leading the largest wave of infrastructure spending in the United Arab Emirates over the next four years, covering roads, transportation, railways, metro systems, and high-speed trains. The initiative forms part of an ambitious strategic vision aimed at strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness and accelerating economic diversification beyond oil dependency.
Speaking during a panel discussion titled “The UAE Model: Building the Best Infrastructure in the World” at the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026, Al Mazrouei explained that Abu Dhabi accounts for more than half of the country’s future spending on infrastructure and transport projects. This strategic direction is steering national investments in the sector throughout 2026 and beyond, with the objective of enhancing economic diversification and preparing the nation for future demands.
Al Mazrouei said that Abu Dhabi represents the economic and industrial heart of the UAE and serves as the main engine driving the country’s development journey. He noted that the emirate, which covers more than 80 percent of the UAE’s land area, has evolved beyond being a domestic economic hub to become an influential global player in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. This position is supported by an advanced industrial base spanning oil, gas, and major manufacturing industries, led by Emirates Global Aluminium and several other leading industrial entities.
Al Mazrouei stressed that the challenges faced by the UAE served as a real test of the resilience of the nation’s infrastructure, the efficiency of its logistics services, and the speed of decision-making. He emphasized that the achievements accomplished within short periods reflected the country’s preparedness, the efficiency of its institutions, and its strong capability in crisis management. They also highlighted the strength of social cohesion and the heroic role of the armed forces in protecting society and safeguarding the nation’s security and stability.
Addressing infrastructure sustainability and economic resilience, he explained that building cities is fundamentally centered on enhancing quality of life and human happiness. He noted that modern cities rely heavily on energy, creating growing challenges related to efficiency and resource sustainability.
Al Mazrouei added that the UAE is reshaping patterns of energy and water consumption through innovation, the development of smart energy systems, and the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies in consumption management. This is being complemented by sustainable design standards for buildings and cities, contributing to the creation of a more efficient and sustainable urban environment and reinforcing the country’s path toward balanced and sustainable development.
The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure pointed out that what will be implemented over the next four to six years will be equivalent to what was achieved during the past fifty years, while delivering a qualitative leap in efficiency and capacity ranging between 60 and 70 percent. This, he said, reflects the scale of the rapid developmental transformation taking place across the UAE.
He further affirmed that the UAE is moving steadily toward consolidating its position as an advanced industrial nation driven by high technology, through the development of future industries linked to artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced technologies, and decision-making systems. This, he said, will strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for designing and developing the critical components of the future economy.
Al Mazrouei underscored that the UAE is not merely seeking to maintain its position among the world’s leading countries in infrastructure, but is aiming to top global rankings in the sector through the adoption of innovative development models built on efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness.