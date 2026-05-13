Al Mazrouei stressed that the challenges faced by the UAE served as a real test of the resilience of the nation’s infrastructure, the efficiency of its logistics services, and the speed of decision-making. He emphasized that the achievements accomplished within short periods reflected the country’s preparedness, the efficiency of its institutions, and its strong capability in crisis management. They also highlighted the strength of social cohesion and the heroic role of the armed forces in protecting society and safeguarding the nation’s security and stability.