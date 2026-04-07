He added that the UAE remains one of the safest countries in the world
Dubai: The UAE has sufficient and diversified energy sources to meet all of its domestic needs, even amid regional tensions, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, stressing that the country is well positioned to safeguard energy security for residents and businesses.
Speaking to Al Emarat TV, Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s balanced energy mix, which includes peaceful nuclear energy, significant solar investments and other sources, places the country in a strong position compared with others in the region.
“We want to reassure our citizens and residents that they are in safe hands,” he said. “We carry the responsibility of ensuring their energy needs are met.”
Al Mazrouei also criticised Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as an act that affects the global economy rather than just Gulf countries.
“What Iran is doing by closing the Strait of Hormuz amounts to piracy against the entire world, not just the Gulf,” he said, adding that attempts to hold the global economy “hostage” would ultimately not succeed.
The Minister said the strait is one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors and a key artery for global energy flows, warning that every hour or day of disruption carries serious consequences for energy-importing nations.
The UAE, he added, is engaging at the international level to push for the reopening of the waterway, while also participating in Opec+ discussions where member states reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring global energy supplies.
However, he noted that any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz complicates these efforts and adds pressure to global supply chains.
Al Mazrouei also praised the UAE Armed Forces, saying they had demonstrated the country’s strength and readiness during challenging circumstances.
He added that the UAE remains one of the safest countries in the world and said the country’s strong infrastructure, built over years through the leadership’s long-term vision, provides the foundation needed to navigate the current situation and emerge stronger.
“The infrastructure we have built over the years gives us the ability to endure, adapt and move forward,” he said.