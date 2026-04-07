Selective hiring and contract roles rise as firms manage costs and talent
Dubai: Companies across the UAE are recalibrating how they manage their workforce, shifting away from broad cost-cutting towards targeted decisions that protect critical roles while controlling expenses.
The focus has moved to preserving business continuity, with employers reviewing roles individually and retaining skills that are difficult to replace.
“Companies are focusing on careful workforce planning rather than broad cost-cutting, aiming to protect business continuity by retaining critical roles while adjusting spending in areas where demand is less certain,” said Anil Singh, Chief Business Officer KSA at TASC Outsourcing.
This approach reflects a wider shift in mindset, where talent is being treated as a long-term asset tied directly to growth and recovery.
Recruitment activity has become more selective, though it continues across key sectors.
We are also seeing greater adoption of contract and flexible staffing models. Companies are seeking the ability to adjust their workforce quickly in response to changing demand, making workforce agility a strategic priority for sustaining operations.
Industries exposed to discretionary spending, tourism and project delays are scaling back hiring or pausing non-essential roles. At the same time, sectors linked to resilience such as cybersecurity, healthcare, logistics and infrastructure continue to recruit steadily.
“There was a bit of a pause a few weeks ago, but things are picking up again, just with a more cautious mindset,” said Laura Taylor, Partner and Head of Middle East at TENTEN Partners.
She added that hiring remains strong in revenue-generating, compliance and technology roles, particularly in areas such as AI, cloud and security, which are seen as essential to growth.
Companies here in the region must shift from traditional, transactional recruitment to a people-first approach. It’s vital to lead with empathy. We are seeing success in keeping things moving when businesses treat recruitment as something phased rather than fixed.
The approach towards flexibility is becoming a defining feature of the current hiring cycle.
Contract, project-based and fractional roles are gaining ground as companies seek to maintain delivery while limiting long-term commitments.
“We are also seeing greater adoption of contract and flexible staffing models. Companies are seeking the ability to adjust their workforce quickly in response to changing demand,” Singh said.
Kyriakos Kofinas, Founder of AIMS International Gulf, said companies are increasingly relying on hiring freezes, variable cost adjustments and productivity-led restructuring instead of layoffs.
Companies in the UAE are increasingly shifting from reactive cost-cutting to disciplined cost management. Rather than broad layoffs, many are prioritising hiring freezes, variable cost adjustments, and productivity-led restructuring—recognising that talent is an asset to protect, not a cost to eliminate.Kyriakos Kofinas, Founder AIMS International Gulf Executive Search & Coaching
The result is a more adaptable workforce model that allows businesses to respond quickly to market changes while protecting core capabilities.
Maintaining employee confidence has become a priority, particularly in a period where uncertainty is influencing both business and individual decisions.
Leaders are placing greater emphasis on transparency, regular communication and visible leadership to keep teams aligned.
“Transparency is crucial. Employees need clear information about what the business is doing, what is changing, and what will remain stable,” Singh said.
Nicki Wilson, Managing Director at Genie Recruitment, said employees are more willing to support businesses through difficult periods when they feel informed and included in decisions.
Communication really is key in this kind of climate. Employers need to be open with their teams, actively listen to concerns but also remain steady and decisive. In periods of uncertainty, people naturally look to leadership for reassurance and direction.
She warned against quick salary cuts, noting that poorly handled cost-saving measures can lead to disengagement, financial stress and lower productivity.
Support measures are being treated as part of broader planning, with companies aligning them to workforce priorities and financial stability.
Singh said businesses are using available support to protect key roles, maintain training investments and retain national talent, allowing them to manage pressure without weakening their long-term position.
Industry executives said companies that act early and integrate support into planning are better placed to avoid reactive decisions.
A clearer divide is emerging across sectors, with hiring resilience concentrated in areas tied to long-term demand and infrastructure.
Companies should avoid making snap decisions regarding salary adjustments and terminations, they need to take long hard look at every aspect of the business to ensure that all areas are streamlined and cost effective, discuss all possible options with as many team members as possible to ensure team support and buy in as well as multiple opinions on options available and potentially generate new ideas from the team.Sarah Brooks. Owner & Managing Director at Fikrah HR.
Energy, logistics, technology, healthcare and fintech continue to show strength, supported by ongoing investment and steady demand.
Other sectors are seeing slower activity, with hiring delayed unless operationally necessary. Sarah Brooks, Managing Director at Fikrah HR, said some companies are exploring part-time roles and flexible arrangements to avoid redundancies, though adoption remains limited.
She added that businesses are under pressure to protect cash flow, often with limited contingency buffers.
Experts say the biggest risks lie in reacting too quickly or applying uniform strategies across different parts of a business.
“The biggest mistake is assuming the market is uniform. Applying a single workforce strategy across all business units often causes more harm than good,” Singh said.
Wilson said companies should avoid copying decisions made by others without understanding their own operational realities, warning that each business faces different pressures and constraints.
Taylor added that firms should avoid making permanent decisions too early, particularly in a fast-changing environment where conditions can shift quickly.
The broader trend points to a more measured approach to workforce management, where flexibility, communication and long-term thinking are guiding decisions.
Kofinas said companies that remain focused on capability and avoid over-correction will be better positioned when conditions stabilise.