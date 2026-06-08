Your learning curve has flattened. You no longer feel challenged, stretched or excited by the work.

Development opportunities have dried up. Promotions, training, mentorship or new responsibilities seem permanently out of reach.

You receive little meaningful feedback. There is no clear path for growth or understanding of what comes next.

You feel ethically uncomfortable. The organisation's values or practices increasingly clash with your own.

Your contribution feels underused. As Bizri puts it, "You feel that your learning curve has flattened and your contribution has dwindled in value relative to what you can actually give."

You've stopped being curious. For Mannaert, this is one of the clearest indicators. "The signal is always the same: you stop being curious about the work."

You no longer champion your employer. You've stopped recommending the company to people you respect or speaking positively about where you work.

Your body is sending signals. Persistent Sunday-night anxiety, disrupted sleep, chronic irritability and a lingering sense of resentment can all point to deeper dissatisfaction.