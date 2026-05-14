What career skills you need to succeed in 2026, UAE experts say

As AI takes over tasks, the workplace is shifting from execution to evaluation
Career anxiety has become a familiar cycle.
Every few years, the same question returns louder than before: What skills do I need now so I’m not left behind later?
For a long time, the answer felt predictable, learn to code, master AI tools, stay ahead of automation.
But as we move into 2026, that playbook is changing quickly.
With AI embedded into everyday workflows and companies restructuring how work gets done, experts say the real advantage is no longer about what tools you know, but how you think alongside them.
You can read more here about what professionals have advised.
And according to Vasudha Khandeparkar, AI and Data expert, the shift is fundamentally human.
As AI takes over repetitive and rules-based tasks, the workplace is shifting from execution to evaluation. Johnathan Holmes, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Korn Ferry, challenges the entire assumption about where value is shifting. “The skill most in demand right now might surprise you, it’s not coding, not AI certifications, it's critical thinking,” he says.
Adding to this perspective, Khandeparkar says the real differentiator isn’t technical speed. “The skills that will stand out are not purely technical. They are grounded in a deep understanding of operational processes, where friction exists, and how decisions impact people.”
In practice, this means professionals are increasingly expected to spot what systems miss, not just complete tasks at a faster rate.
She explains that high performers will be those who can identify gaps in outputs, interpret edge cases, and translate data into real-world decisions.
“What differentiates individuals is how they identify gaps, interpret edge cases, and drive outcomes.”
As automation expands, many professionals assume workload is simply shrinking.
In reality, expectations are moving upward. Khandeparkar describes this as a shift toward a 'thinking layer', the part of work that cannot be automated or easily replicated.
This includes:
validating AI outputs
making judgment calls with incomplete data
weighing risks and trade-offs
connecting decisions to real-world impact
In other words, AI may do the work, but humans are increasingly responsible for deciding if that work is right.
Despite the hype around technical AI skills, experts say you don’t need to become an engineer to stay relevant. The mindset is crucial.
Khandeparkar suggests starting with something much simpler: "Become AI curious.”
But curiosity alone isn’t enough, it’s about learning how to embed AI into real workflows. She explains: “AI should be seen as an enabler that can augment your role.”
In practical terms, that means using AI not as a replacement for thinking, but as a support system that improves speed, clarity, and output quality. “Those who learn to integrate AI into their day-to-day decision-making will be able to deliver more impact, faster."
Moreover, the real value comes from combining AI usage with analytical thinking, being able to question outputs, extract insights, and apply them in real scenarios. From there, focus on building adaptability. "Skills will continue to evolve, so the ability to learn and adjust quickly is just as important as any single technical skill, as Anastasiya Golovatenko, Director at Sherpa Communications explains.
While AI dominates headlines, data quality is where most systems succeed or fail.
Khandeparkar highlights this as one of the most overlooked but critical shifts in the job market. “As organisations scale their use of AI, the quality of outputs is directly tied to the quality of underlying data.”
That's the reason why data governance, standardisation, and clarity around definitions are becoming essential, even outside technical roles.
Without this foundation, even the most advanced AI systems produce inconsistent or unreliable results.
Traditional career growth rewarded expertise built over time. But in fast-moving environments, static expertise is losing ground to adaptability.
Khandeparkar encourages professionals to regularly reassess their work:
“A useful way to think about this is to ask: what parts of my work are repeated and can be replicated, and what parts rely on my judgment, context, and experience?”
Her point is: If a task can be quickly taught to a new joiner, it is likely already automatable.
This pushes professionals to focus on:
decision-heavy tasks
context-driven work
ambiguity-heavy situations
The most valuable workers won’t be those who know the most — but those who adjust the fastest, she says
As Holes explains, a common mistake people might make when it comes to upskilling is jumping too quickly at opportunities to take every class and course available to them, whether that’s on AI or anything else. Rather than thinking about what might pad out a CV, people should think critically about utility and ask themselves: ‘Will knowing more about this topic or mastering this skill actually help me perform better in my current or target role?’.
Despite widespread fears about AI replacing jobs, experts stress that reality is more nuanced.
Khandeparkar cautions against assuming full automation of roles: “A common misconception is that AI will replace entire roles overnight.”
Most jobs, she explains, are layered with experience, context, and tacit knowledge that AI cannot easily replicate. “Most roles are built on layers of context, experience, and judgment that take years to develop.”
Professionals who fail to evolve how they work alongside AI risk falling behind, even if their roles technically remain.
Start by going back to basics instead of getting distracted by the volume of tools on the market promising results.
Focus on a pragmatic approach for true growth.
Begin with task mapping: lay out your daily and weekly tasks in detail.
Identify where technology, AI, or workforce restructuring can reduce friction or add value.
Evaluate available resources mindfully based on this analysis.
Avoid assuming you always need the most expensive or complex software or solution.
Prioritise solutions that fit naturally into your existing workflow.
Consider tools or methods you already have or have previously tested and proven effective.
As combined by the experts:
Critical thinking, AI literacy, data literacy and analytical thinking, with a strong emphasis on questioning outputs, assessing accuracy, and turning information into meaningful decisions
Communication, emotional intelligence, collaboration, stakeholder management, and the ability to lead and influence across diverse teams
Adaptability and learning agility, especially as roles and industries continue to evolve rapidly
Problem-solving in real time, including identifying gaps, inefficiencies, and practical solutions
Commercial awareness, or understanding how businesses operate and generate value
Decision-making under uncertainty, with confidence even when information is incomplete
Hybrid thinking, combining technical knowledge like AI and data with human judgment, context, and leadership