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Dubai Real Estate Price Index records 9.81% growth in 2025

Digital Dubai’s real estate index underscores sustainable, balanced market growth

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Data showed strong performance in the residential sector during 2025, with the overall index recording annual growth of 9.81% compared to 2024.
Data showed strong performance in the residential sector during 2025, with the overall index recording annual growth of 9.81% compared to 2024.
Gulf News

DUBAI: Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, announced the results of the Commercial and Residential Real Estate Price Index for the fourth quarter of 2025, highlighting continued strong growth across Dubai’s property market.

Data showed strong performance in the residential sector during 2025, with the overall index recording annual growth of 9.81% compared to 2024.

Villas led the growth with an annual increase of 14.83%, driven by rising demand for larger residential spaces and integrated lifestyles. Apartments also recorded annual growth of 7.38%.

Commercial real estate

The commercial real estate sector recorded annual growth of 9.54% compared to 2024, supported by continued momentum in Dubai’s economic and commercial activities.

Office spaces led growth with an increase of 15.86%, reflecting strong demand for office space, while retail shops recorded annual growth of 11.52%.

Hospitality

The hospitality sector also achieved positive growth of 4.80% during 2025.

Hotel apartments led the sector with annual growth of 6.25%, while hotel rooms recorded growth of 0.85%.

The results reflected sustained demand and strong investor confidence, reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading real estate destinations.

Strength, maturity

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said, “The results of Dubai’s Real Estate Price Index reflect more than the market’s continued growth.

"They highlight the strength and maturity of Dubai’s data ecosystem, which serves as a strategic enabler of economic decision-making across the emirate.”

He added that the index supports Digital Dubai’s efforts to advance a data-driven economy aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and contributes to building a more transparent, balanced and sustainable real estate market.

Balanced growth

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said the indicators reflected the market’s continued evolution and its ability to maintain balanced growth across various sectors.

He noted that Dubai Land Department continues to leverage digital technologies and real estate data to deliver more integrated and accurate services aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the vision of Digital Dubai.

The results underscored the role of data in supporting market transparency, anticipating future trends and strengthening Dubai’s sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness.

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