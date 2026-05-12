Dubai Land Department launches second phase of Emirati real estate incubator programme

Dubai Land Department said the initiative is designed to help participants establish sustainable brokerage companies capable of contributing to the long-term growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s real estate market.

The programme will also focus on the use of technology and artificial intelligence within the property sector, alongside professional standards and industry ethics.

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to strengthen Emirati participation in the private sector and support the emirate’s transition toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by entrepreneurship and local talent.

The programme follows the completion of its first phase, which the department said drew strong interest from Emiratis looking to enter Dubai’s property sector and build brokerage businesses. Registration for the second phase will remain open until May 25.

Dubai Land Department said participants in the first phase benefited from direct engagement with developers and market participants, helping them transition from training into practical business implementation.

He added that the programme aims to equip Emirati brokers and entrepreneurs with the skills and support needed to establish sustainable brokerage firms and contribute to a more competitive property market.

“The first phase highlighted the strong potential of Emirati talent and their ability to confidently enter the real estate sector when provided with the right environment, practical knowledge, and professional guidance,” Al Shehhi said.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, chief executive of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, said the second phase builds on the momentum generated by the programme’s first intake.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.