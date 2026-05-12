Dubai Land Department launches second phase of Emirati real estate incubator programme

Programme to attract 25 UAE nationals seeking to set up own real estate brokerages
Dubai: Dubai Land Department has launched the second phase of its Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator Programme, aiming to attract 25 additional UAE nationals seeking to establish locally owned real estate brokerage firms.
The programme follows the completion of its first phase, which the department said drew strong interest from Emiratis looking to enter Dubai’s property sector and build brokerage businesses. Registration for the second phase will remain open until May 25.
The initiative forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to strengthen Emirati participation in the private sector and support the emirate’s transition toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by entrepreneurship and local talent.
The six-month programme will provide participants with training across legal, regulatory, operational, marketing and financial aspects of running real estate brokerage firms.
The programme will also focus on the use of technology and artificial intelligence within the property sector, alongside professional standards and industry ethics.
Dubai Land Department said the initiative is designed to help participants establish sustainable brokerage companies capable of contributing to the long-term growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s real estate market.
The programme is being delivered in partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis, New Economy Academy and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai.
In addition to training, participants will receive mentorship, practical business guidance and networking opportunities with developers and other stakeholders in the real estate sector.
Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, chief executive of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, said the second phase builds on the momentum generated by the programme’s first intake.
“The first phase highlighted the strong potential of Emirati talent and their ability to confidently enter the real estate sector when provided with the right environment, practical knowledge, and professional guidance,” Al Shehhi said.
He added that the programme aims to equip Emirati brokers and entrepreneurs with the skills and support needed to establish sustainable brokerage firms and contribute to a more competitive property market.
Dubai Land Department said participants in the first phase benefited from direct engagement with developers and market participants, helping them transition from training into practical business implementation.
The department said the incubator programme forms part of its wider efforts to support Emirati entrepreneurship and expand national participation in Dubai’s fast-growing real estate sector.
The initiative is also intended to support the development of UAE-led brokerage firms operating under professional standards and sustainable business models.
Dubai’s property market has continued attracting local and international investors amid strong transaction activity, population growth and increased demand across residential, commercial and luxury real estate segments.
Dubai Land Department invited Emiratis interested in entering the real estate sector — including both experienced professionals and individuals exploring new career opportunities — to apply before the May 25 deadline.