Khabib Nurmagomedov enters UAE real estate market

UFC legend partners with DIA Holding to launch $70m project on Dubai Islands
Dubai: UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially stepped into the UAE’s booming real estate sector through a strategic long-term partnership with DIA Holding, marking his first major venture in the region’s property market.
The collaboration debuts with the launch of LuzOra Residences, a premium $70 million development located on Dubai Islands. Designed as a hybrid hotel and residential concept, the project combines the flexibility of home ownership with the convenience of hotel-style living, catering to both investors and end users.
The development allocates 70 per cent of its units to investors and 30 per cent to end users, reflecting Dubai’s growing appetite for high-yield, lifestyle-oriented real estate assets.
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Faruh Kurbanov, Founder of DIA Holding, said the partnership is rooted in shared values of discipline, consistency, and performance. He noted that Nurmagomedov’s undefeated sporting career mirrors the company’s commitment to precision and timely delivery, making him a natural fit as DIA expands its presence in the UAE.
Nurmagomedov said the move into real estate aligns with his long-term vision in business. He highlighted the importance of building spaces that support communities and future growth, adding that the partnership goes beyond construction to creating meaningful living environments.
The agreement signals Nurmagomedov’s continued involvement in DIA Holding’s future pipeline, with plans for additional developments, including a branded project expected within the next year.