UAE widens Nafis support while maintaining hiring targets
Dubai: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has confirmed that Emirati spouses of citizens and children of Emirati mothers working in the private sector will not be counted towards the annual 2 per cent Emiratisation target under the Nafis programme.
The council said the quota for private sector companies will continue to be calculated under existing Emiratisation policies, which apply to UAE nationals holding a family book, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
It added that the inclusion of these groups in the updated Nafis framework aligns with the leadership’s commitment to strengthening family cohesion and supporting social and economic stability.
Eligible individuals from both categories will receive monthly financial support of Dh3,000 under the programme.
Addressing questions over whether support for Emirati employees had been reduced to accommodate the new groups, the council said the updates do not involve redistributing benefits from one category to another.
“The updates are not based on reducing support for one group in favour of another, but rather on developing the programme’s framework and expanding its social and economic impact in line with evolving needs,” the council said.
The council noted that the revised mechanisms were introduced following a comprehensive review aimed at balancing the programme’s sustainability, enhancing job stability and widening access to eligible groups.