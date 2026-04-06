GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE extends Nafis Emiratisation programme to 2040 with new family support measures

UAE expands programme with uncapped child allowance and family-focused initiatives

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)

Abu Dhabi: The UAE will extend its flagship Emiratisation programme Nafis until 2040 and introduce new family-focused benefits aimed at strengthening social stability and supporting Emirati participation in the private sector.

The move, made in implementation of directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects a long-standing national approach that places citizens at the centre of development policy and positions national talent as a key driver of the country’s economic competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, announced the changes on X, while highlighting  a new package of enhancements to the Nafis programme to coincide with the UAE’s Year of the Family, aimed at strengthening family stability and supporting Emirati participation in the private sector. 

Among the key measures is the expansion of the children’s allowance scheme, which now removes the cap on the number of eligible children.

New initiatives have also been launched to provide targeted support for Emirati families, including programmes designed to assist the children of Emirati mothers working in the private sector, as well as dedicated support for the wives of Emirati citizens employed in private companies. 

Since its launch, Nafis has recorded significant milestones, with 176,000 Emiratis employed through the programme and 152,000 beneficiaries currently working in the private sector. The initiative has also seen strong female participation, with women accounting for 74 per cent of beneficiaries. 

In addition, 32,000 companies are now employing national talent through Nafis, while 38,000 beneficiaries have received support through the children’s allowance programme. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohamed’s warm interaction reflects close ties with the community.

A simple moment, a strong message from UAE president

1m read
AI-powered platform launched for UAE national talent

AI-powered platform launched for UAE national talent

2m read
Khalid Al Dhaheri was riding home from his private farm about three weeks ago when a car struck him from behind

Abu Dhabi rider stays calm: Forgives distracted driver

2m read
6,000 Emiratis safely return home to UAE from abroad

6,000 Emiratis safely return home to UAE from abroad

2m read