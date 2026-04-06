UAE expands programme with uncapped child allowance and family-focused initiatives
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will extend its flagship Emiratisation programme Nafis until 2040 and introduce new family-focused benefits aimed at strengthening social stability and supporting Emirati participation in the private sector.
The move, made in implementation of directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects a long-standing national approach that places citizens at the centre of development policy and positions national talent as a key driver of the country’s economic competitiveness and sustainable growth.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, announced the changes on X, while highlighting a new package of enhancements to the Nafis programme to coincide with the UAE’s Year of the Family, aimed at strengthening family stability and supporting Emirati participation in the private sector.
Among the key measures is the expansion of the children’s allowance scheme, which now removes the cap on the number of eligible children.
New initiatives have also been launched to provide targeted support for Emirati families, including programmes designed to assist the children of Emirati mothers working in the private sector, as well as dedicated support for the wives of Emirati citizens employed in private companies.
Since its launch, Nafis has recorded significant milestones, with 176,000 Emiratis employed through the programme and 152,000 beneficiaries currently working in the private sector. The initiative has also seen strong female participation, with women accounting for 74 per cent of beneficiaries.
In addition, 32,000 companies are now employing national talent through Nafis, while 38,000 beneficiaries have received support through the children’s allowance programme.