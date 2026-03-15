Resident families in UAE to get free Fazaa membership for Year of the Family

Under the new membership program, resident families will be able to benefit from an extensive network of services and discounts covering various aspects of daily life. These include offers and discounts at more than 34,000 retail outlets inside and outside the UAE, as well as discounts on over 28,000 food and consumer products through Fazaa stores. Members will also enjoy discounts on accommodation and travel packages at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide through the “Fazaa Places” service, in addition to discounts of up to 70% on tickets and entertainment activities via the Fazaa application, alongside exclusive offers on a range of premium products and services.