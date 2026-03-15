Resident families in UAE to get free Fazaa membership for Year of the Family

Families can access over 34,000 stores, travel deals, and entertainment discounts
Fazaa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Family, has announced the launch of a community initiative granting free Fazaa discount memberships to resident families in the United Arab Emirates, coinciding with the “Year of the Family 2026.”
The initiative stems from the vision of the UAE government, which regards resident families as an integral part of society and a partner in the nation’s journey of development and prosperity. It also reflects the country’s approach to strengthening social cohesion, supporting family stability, and enhancing quality of life. Family stability and well-being remain fundamental pillars in building a cohesive and sustainable society.
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The initiative also conveys a message of appreciation to every family that has chosen the UAE as a place to live and work, reaffirming that Emirati society is built upon a spirit of cooperation and integration among the diverse cultures and human experiences that coexist across the country.
Under the new membership program, resident families will be able to benefit from an extensive network of services and discounts covering various aspects of daily life. These include offers and discounts at more than 34,000 retail outlets inside and outside the UAE, as well as discounts on over 28,000 food and consumer products through Fazaa stores. Members will also enjoy discounts on accommodation and travel packages at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide through the “Fazaa Places” service, in addition to discounts of up to 70% on tickets and entertainment activities via the Fazaa application, alongside exclusive offers on a range of premium products and services.
To ensure a seamless registration process, Fazaa has activated a registration link through its official website: www.fazaa.ae, allowing resident families to easily apply for and activate their membership. A dedicated technical support team has also been assigned through the contact center to respond to inquiries and assist with the activation of digital membership cards. Families are eligible provided they have at least one son or daughter, and the membership will remain valid throughout the “Year of the Family 2026,” expiring at the end of the year.
In this context, Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, stated that resident families, through their contributions and cultural diversity, enrich Emirati society and reinforce its open and dynamic civilizational identity. She emphasized that the UAE firmly believes that the well-being of society begins with the well-being of every family living on its land, and that the stability and happiness of families form a core pillar of the country’s vision to enhance quality of life and build a more prosperous and cohesive society.
She added that the initiatives launched by the state in this regard represent a continuation of the legacy of the Founding Father, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose humanitarian vision established a model centered on embracing people, valuing their contributions, and promoting the principles of human dignity and coexistence among all who live in the UAE.
Tahlak further noted that the “Year of the Family 2026” represents a national milestone aimed at strengthening the role of the family in society and reinforcing the values of solidarity and cooperation. She highlighted that such initiatives contribute to supporting the stability of resident families and empowering them to participate actively in the community.
For his part, Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, Director General of Fazaa, said that the launch of the initiative comes within the framework of supporting national efforts to provide an integrated living environment that enhances the well-being and stability of resident families.
He added that through this initiative, Fazaa seeks to offer a wide range of promotions and services across the fields of shopping, travel, and entertainment, helping meet the daily needs of families while providing diverse options that support and enhance their quality of life.
Buharoon also noted that the initiative reflects the appreciation of Emirati society for the role played by resident families and their contributions across various sectors of development, while strengthening the spirit of participation and belonging among all families living in the UAE.