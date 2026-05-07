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Bahrain parliament votes to drop membership of three MPs over Iran-related stance

Trio criticised government action against Iran

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Bahrain flag
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Bahrain’s parliament voted to revoke the membership of three lawmakers who objected to state measures taken against individuals accused of sympathising with Iran, parliamentary sources said.

The decision targeted MPs Abdulnabi Salman Ahmed, Mamdouh Abbas Al Saleh and Mahdi Abdulaziz Al Shuwaikh.

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The move followed a request backed by 36 MPs, reflecting broad parliamentary support for addressing what they described as sovereign matters within constitutional and legal frameworks. The request was referred to the legislative and legal affairs committee before the final vote.

The memorandum accompanying the motion cited the MPs’ positions during discussions on amendments to the judiciary law, saying their remarks were inconsistent with their parliamentary oath and national duties.

Bahraini authorities have recently taken security measures, including reviewing citizenship eligibility, in response to what they described as acts linked to “high treason” during Iranian attacks on the kingdom and other GCC countries.

Supporters of the motion said the statements by the three MPs undermined national unity and public trust and constituted a breach of their responsibilities as elected representatives. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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