Trio criticised government action against Iran
Bahrain’s parliament voted to revoke the membership of three lawmakers who objected to state measures taken against individuals accused of sympathising with Iran, parliamentary sources said.
The decision targeted MPs Abdulnabi Salman Ahmed, Mamdouh Abbas Al Saleh and Mahdi Abdulaziz Al Shuwaikh.
The move followed a request backed by 36 MPs, reflecting broad parliamentary support for addressing what they described as sovereign matters within constitutional and legal frameworks. The request was referred to the legislative and legal affairs committee before the final vote.
The memorandum accompanying the motion cited the MPs’ positions during discussions on amendments to the judiciary law, saying their remarks were inconsistent with their parliamentary oath and national duties.
Bahraini authorities have recently taken security measures, including reviewing citizenship eligibility, in response to what they described as acts linked to “high treason” during Iranian attacks on the kingdom and other GCC countries.
Supporters of the motion said the statements by the three MPs undermined national unity and public trust and constituted a breach of their responsibilities as elected representatives.