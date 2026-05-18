Defence forces at full readiness, citizens told to steer clear of strange items
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has announced that all its services and units are operating at the highest levels of readiness and full defensive preparedness, according to BNA.
The General Command expressed pride in the advanced combat readiness and high vigilance demonstrated by its personnel in carrying out national duties to defend the Kingdom and safeguard its achievements.
It also urged the public to exercise caution when encountering any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from attacks, advising people not to approach or handle them.
The General Command confirmed that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain fully prepared to safely deal with such objects, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents across the country.