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US-Iran tensions rise as Trump warns Tehran; Saudi Arabia, UAE report drone attacks

Regional allies back UAE after Barakah nuclear site targeted by drones

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President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Friday, May 15, 2026, as he returns from a trip to Beijing, China.
AP
US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the “clock is ticking” for a peace deal with Washington, as regional tensions escalated with Saudi Arabia intercepting three drones and the United Arab Emirates reporting a drone strike near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant that sparked a fire. UAE authorities said the blaze, caused by a strike on an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter, did not affect nuclear safety, release radiation, or cause injuries. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates:

Highlights

Netanyahu, Trump discuss possible renewed military action against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran during a phone call, according to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV.

Citing a senior Israeli official, the broadcaster reported that the United States could join Israel in carrying out strikes if fighting with Iran resumes.

Later in the evening, Netanyahu chaired a cabinet meeting focused on the multiple fronts involving Israel’s ongoing military operations, a government official told Xinhua.

The developments followed fresh warnings from Trump, who signalled that Washington could intensify its confrontation with Iran.

Iran war fuels US inflation fears

Rising fuel prices and growing economic concerns linked to the Iran conflict are emerging as a political challenge for US President Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, according to media reports.

Senior administration officials and Republican allies defended Trump’s handling of the crisis, while Democrats accused the White House of deepening economic strain through a prolonged conflict in the Gulf region.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer acknowledged on CBS News on Sunday that Americans were feeling the impact of rising fuel prices as the war continued.

“Gas is averaging $4.51 a gallon,” CBS News noted during the interview, citing data showing Americans have spent $45 billion more on fuel since the conflict began compared to the same period last year.

Israeli strikes kill eight in Gaza

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least eight Palestinians, including three community kitchen workers in Deir El Balah. Other fatalities were reported in Khan Younis and Beit Lahiya.

In eastern Lebanon, an Israeli air strike near Baalbek killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Wael Abdul Hali and his 17-year-old daughter, Rima, Lebanese state media reported.

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Trump shares AI map rebranding the Middle East

US President Donald Trump shared a map of the Middle East with arrows pointing towards Iran in a series of posts on Truth Social, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

Trump posted nearly 25 updates over several hours, many featuring AI-generated images of aliens, missile attacks and space warfare against the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

One image showed a map of the region with multiple arrows directed at Iran, drawing attention online as rhetoric between the two countries intensified.

The posts came as relations between Washington and Tehran remained strained following months of regional conflict and diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear programme.

UAE condemns drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the drone attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, carried out by drones launched from Iraqi airspace, which were intercepted and destroyed after entering the Kingdom’s airspace.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability. The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Allies condemn drone attacks on UAE's Barakah Nuclear Powerplant

A number of regional allies including Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and reaffirmed full solidarity with the country.

Trump to Iran: The clock is ticking

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran "there won't be anything left of them," if Teheran does not quickly agree to a peace deal with the United States.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor

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