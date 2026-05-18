Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran during a phone call, according to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV.

Citing a senior Israeli official, the broadcaster reported that the United States could join Israel in carrying out strikes if fighting with Iran resumes.

Later in the evening, Netanyahu chaired a cabinet meeting focused on the multiple fronts involving Israel’s ongoing military operations, a government official told Xinhua.

The developments followed fresh warnings from Trump, who signalled that Washington could intensify its confrontation with Iran.