President Donald Trump has spoken glowingly of his time in China, describing his stay as both "great" and "amazing" and heaping praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders wrapped up high-stakes talks in Beijing.

Speaking after departing, Trump said the visit had yielded significant trade progress, including a major aviation deal. "We had a great stay. It was an amazing period of time. President Xi's an incredible guy. We got along, made a lot of great trade deals, including over 200 planes from Boeing, with a promise of 750 planes, which will be, by far, the largest order ever," Trump said.