Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt fighting; Iran talks continue at 'rapid pace'

Trump says Iran ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz deal could be reached within a week
Highlights
The US naval blockade continues to choke Iran, with 121 ships redirected and five "disabled" so far as of June 1, according to the Central Command (CentCom), which oversees US military operations in the Gulf and Middle East.
The move ensures "compliance" to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, initiated on April 13, 2026, under orders from President Donald Trump following the collapse of nuclear negotiations.
The blockade "remains in full effect", CentCom stated, adding their forces as strictly enforcing it against all vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
The blockade aims to economically pressure Iran by restricting its oil exports and imports through its ports.
Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened to halt negotiations and confront Israel if its military operations in Lebanon continue, amid heightened regional tensions.
Ghalibaf said he had phone call with Nabih Berri, speaker of Lebanon's parliament, in which emphasised solidarity with Hezbollah and Lebanese allies. "If the Zionist regime's crimes in Lebanon persist, we will not only stop the talks but will stand against them," he posted on X.
He concluded with chants of "Long live the resistance! Long live the defense of the motherland! Long live the brotherhood of the Iranian and Lebanese nations!"
The statement comes against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, part of broader 2026 hostilities that have included direct Iran-Israel exchanges.
Iran has long provided support to the Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed militia that has long operated as a "state within a state".
The group, listed as a terrorist organisation by the UAE, the GCC, the US, the UK and several other countries, is a key proxy in Iran's narrative of "axis of resistance" against Israel.
Ghalibaf, a prominent hard-liner and former IRGC commander, plays a key role in Iran's strategic messaging and past ceasefire talks. His remarks underscore Tehran's willingness to escalate support for allies despite diplomatic pressures.
Iranian state media has released dramatic footage purporting to show missile launches carrying messages directed at the United States, in what analysts view as a calculated show of force amid increasingly fragile negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
The video, aired Monday by the state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), emerged just days after US and Iranian forces exchanged fire in the Gulf and as President Donald Trump reportedly returned revisions to a proposed agreement aimed at extending a regional ceasefire.
CNN reported that it could not independently verify where or when the footage was recorded, a reminder of the information warfare increasingly accompanying the military confrontation. Still, the symbolism of the video appears difficult to miss: Iran signaling that even while negotiations continue, its missile forces remain active and central to its deterrence strategy.
Earlier this year, Iranian outlets released missile videos mocking Trump following threats of military action against Tehran.
Crude oil futures held near multi-month highs on Tuesday (June 2, 2026), with US benchmark WTI trading around $92 per barrel and international Brent near $95 as of 8.07am Tokyo, as lingering fallout from the US-Israel-Iran conflict continues to disrupt critical Middle East energy flows.
The elevated prices reflect persistent supply fears more than three months into regional hostilities that effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow chokepoint carrying roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil — and triggered production shut-ins across multiple Gulf nations.
The status of ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations remained unclear on Tuesday as both sides issued conflicting statements on whether talks were advancing or on the verge of "collapse", deepening uncertainty over the future of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.
Fresh doubts emerged after Iranian state-linked media reported that Tehran had suspended indirect message exchanges with Washington following renewed Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has publicly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject pressure from US President Donald Trump and avoid concessions to Iran, exposing growing divisions within Israel's ruling coalition over ongoing peace negotiations.
“Time to say no to Trump,” Ben-Gvir stated, arguing that Israel should not accept any agreement that leaves Iran with nuclear capabilities or preserves the influence of Tehran-backed groups across the Middle East.
The remarks come as Washington seeks to broker a broader settlement with Iran following months of conflict that disrupted regional energy supplies and threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
US negotiators have reportedly pushed for a framework involving limits on Iran’s uranium stockpile, security guarantees in the Gulf and the reopening of key maritime routes.
The Trump administration continues to rapidly release oil from America’s emergency stockpile in a bid to ease the supply crisis caused by the war with Iran, reports CNN.
According to Energy Department data released on Monday, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve lost another 8 million barrels of crude last week alone.
That’s down from 9.1 million barrels the week before and a record-setting 9.9 million the week ending May 15.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he told US President Donald Trump that his country would strike Beirut if Hezbollah doesn't stop attacking Israel.
"I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our towns and our citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office.
"Our position on this remains unchanged. At the same time, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon," he added.
Lebanon's US embassy said on Monday that Hezbollah had accepted a US proposal for a "mutual cessation of attacks", after Israel threatened more strikes on south Beirut on the eve of a fourth round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said Monday he had persuaded Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing not to send troops to southern Beirut and the Lebanese militant group promising to stop attacks.
"The Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah's acceptance of the US proposal providing for a mutual cessation of attacks," said an embassy statement published by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's office.
It said the confirmation came after a telephone call between Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
On Sunday, a senior US official had told AFP that Rubio spoke with Aoun and Netanyahu about the ongoing diplomatic negotiations.
Day 94: Kuwait intercepts missiles, drones; Iran halts US talks
Day 93: Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
Day 87:
Day 86:
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open