Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt fighting; Iran talks continue at 'rapid pace'

The US naval blockade continues to choke Iran, with 121 ships redirected and five "disabled" so far as of June 1, according to the Central Command (CentCom), which oversees US military operations in the Gulf and Middle East.

The move ensures "compliance" to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, initiated on April 13, 2026, under orders from President Donald Trump following the collapse of nuclear negotiations.

The blockade "remains in full effect", CentCom stated, adding their forces as strictly enforcing it against all vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The blockade aims to economically pressure Iran by restricting its oil exports and imports through its ports.