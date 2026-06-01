How Iran war revived Hezbollah, derailed Lebanon’s disarmament push

Hezbollah: How the group emerged and became a regional force

Founded: 1982

Meaning: Hezbollah translates to “Party of God” in Arabic.

Origins: The group was formed during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, with support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Base of support: Primarily Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim community.

Key objectives:

Resist Israeli military presence in Lebanon

Expand Iran’s regional influence

Maintain an armed “resistance” force independent of the Lebanese state

Political role: Hezbollah is both a political party and an armed organisation. It holds seats in Lebanon’s parliament and has been part of coalition governments.

Military strength: The group is believed to possess one of the largest non-state arsenals in the world, including rockets, missiles, drones and anti-tank weapons.

Regional footprint: Beyond Lebanon, Hezbollah militants have operated in Syria and have supported Iran-backed groups across the Middle East.

Terrorist designation: Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organisation by the UAE, the GCC, the United States, the United Kingdom and several other countries.