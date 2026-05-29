Hezbollah’s ‘unjammable’ fibre-optic drones: How they are rewriting the war against Israel

From commercial parts to battlefield edge: how fibre-optic FPVs reshape asymmetric war
Hezbollah has dramatically expanded its use of fibre-optic-guided drones against Israeli troops and border communities, adopting tactics refined on the battlefields of the Russia-Ukraine war and creating what Israeli officials now describe as one of the most difficult aerial threats they have faced in years.
Military analysts say that Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed proxy terror group based in Lebanon, is increasingly relying on fibre-optic first-person-view, or FPV, drones.
The reason: they can bypass Israel’s sophisticated electronic warfare systems and radar defenses.
HOW FIBRE-OPTIC DRONES WORK — AND WHY THEY'RE HARD TO STOP: Unlike conventional military drones that rely on radio signals, fibre-optic FPV (“first-person-view”) drones are physically tethered to their operators through ultrathin fibre-optic cables that spool out behind the aircraft while it flies. That cable acts like a direct data line between the drone and the pilot. This avoids the need to transmit commands through radio frequencies — which can be jammed, intercepted, or spoofed electronically — and the drone receives steering commands through light signals traveling inside the fibre-optic wire.
The technology, which became widespread during the Ukraine war, allows operators to steer drones with high precision while avoiding electronic interception.
In Ukraine, both Russian and Ukrainian forces increasingly shifted toward fibre-optic FPV drones after traditional radio-controlled systems became vulnerable to intense electronic warfare.
Now, Hezbollah appears to be applying the same battlefield lessons against Israel.
Israeli defense officials say the drones have already killed and wounded Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel since fighting escalated again earlier this year.
Tech magazine Wired explained that because it uses a physical line instead of radio signals to transmit data, the drone can send live video feeds back to the operator, who can then send steering commands through light signals traveling inside the fibre-optic wire.
Because the communication link is physical rather than wireless, traditional electronic warfare systems struggle to disrupt it.
Unlike larger military drones, these FPV systems are small, cheap, fast, and difficult to detect, as per Wired.
The magazine has reported that Hezbollah has increasingly turned to FPV drones as a way to overcome Israel’s sophisticated electronic warfare and air-defense systems.
Analysts describe this shift as one of the most significant tactical adaptations in the current Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
The magazine explained that unlike conventional FPV drones, which rely on radio signals vulnerable to jamming, these newer drones are physically tethered to operators through ultra-thin fibre-optic cables that can stretch for several kilometers.
Because the drone is connected by wire instead of wireless radio frequency, Israeli jamming systems cannot easily disrupt or hijack the signal.
The publication noted that the tactic mirrors battlefield innovations first seen extensively in the Russo-Ukrainian War, where both Russian and Ukrainian forces adopted fibre-optic drones to survive increasingly dense electronic warfare environments.
Analysts told Wired that Hezbollah appears to have studied those tactics closely and adapted them for southern Lebanon.
The drones are especially difficult for Israel to detect because they are:
Small and low-flying,
Often made from fiberglass or lightweight commercial materials,
Capable of flying below radar coverage,
Immune to traditional electronic jamming systems.
Many are reportedly assembled from commercially available parts, 3D-printed components, improvised explosives, and kilometres of fibre-optic cable. Some reportedly cost as little as $300 to $400 per unit.
Defence researchers say Hezbollah’s adoption of the drones reflects a broader transformation in asymmetric warfare.
“Hezbollah learned in Russia-Ukraine that advanced defenses can be bypassed through the mass procurement of cheap drones,” the Israeli Alma Research and Education Center said in a recent report.
Israeli troops have increasingly resorted to improvised countermeasures such as protective nets, rifle-mounted anti-drone targeting systems and camouflage because existing electronic countermeasures are less effective against wired drones.