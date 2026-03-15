Fighting drones with drones: Ukraine’s playbook for modern air defence

Ukraine is now offering to share this expertise abroad. Zelensky has said that, at the request of several countries, Kyiv is prepared to send equipment and military experts to help partners counter similar threats. The offer, however, comes with a caveat: any assistance must not come at the expense of Ukraine’s own defences. Zelensky has emphasised that expanding security cooperation abroad should also help strengthen its diplomatic hand in bringing the war at home to an end – particularly by engaging Russia’s partners and the United States under Donald Trump.