Kuwait air defences engage missile and drone attacks as US responds to Iranian aggressions

CENTCOM said the 'measured and deliberate' strikes took place on Saturday and Sunday in response to what it described as aggressive Iranian actions, including the downing of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

According to CENTCOM, US fighter aircraft responded by destroying Iranian air defence systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that it said posed a threat to ships transiting regional waters.

No US personnel were injured in the operation.

CENTCOM added that it will continue to protect US assets and interests in response to what it called “unwarranted Iranian aggression” during the ongoing ceasefire.