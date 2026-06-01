Kuwait air defences engage missile and drone attacks as US responds to Iranian aggressions

Sources close to Iranian President 's office firmly denied reports of his resignation
Highlights
CENTCOM said the 'measured and deliberate' strikes took place on Saturday and Sunday in response to what it described as aggressive Iranian actions, including the downing of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.
According to CENTCOM, US fighter aircraft responded by destroying Iranian air defence systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that it said posed a threat to ships transiting regional waters.
No US personnel were injured in the operation.
CENTCOM added that it will continue to protect US assets and interests in response to what it called “unwarranted Iranian aggression” during the ongoing ceasefire.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army says the country’s air defences are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks.
Authorities said any explosion sounds being heard are the result of air defence systems engaging and intercepting incoming threats.
Officials have urged the public to strictly follow all security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities as the situation develops.
In a swift rebuttal to circulating rumours, sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s office firmly denied reports of his resignation.
The denial, amplified by Iran’s official channels and state-affiliated media like Tasnim News, comes as the country navigates a fragile ceasefire with the United States following months of intense conflict.
President Pezeshkian, 71, a reformist politician and former heart surgeon, appeared in a newly released video from the official presidency website, projecting resolve.
Seated at a formal meeting with advisors, the reformist leader emphasised his commitment to advancing Iran’s “progress and prosperity” despite ongoing challenges.
Amid instense US-Iran talks and renewed tensions, new satellite imagery suggests Iranian crews are already moving bulldozers and dump trucks into damaged underground missile and nuclear-linked sites, rapidly clearing debris and reopening access routes.
The images, as reported by CNN, highlight a stark reality of modern warfare: even after precision strikes and advanced bunker-buster munitions, efforts are ongoing to restore critical infrastructure hit by previous US-Israeli bombings.
Crude oil just woke up with serious attitude this Monday morning (June 1, 2026).
As Asian markets kicked off the new trading week, WTI Crude blasted higher to $89.41, jumping $2.05 (+2.35%), while benchmark Brent Crude powered up to $93.03, gaining $1.91 (+2.10%), as of 8.07 am in Tokyo trading.
Energy traders keeping an out on the demand side while assessing signs of improving economic activity in Asia and North America, are bullish as both major contracts punched through key levels in early sessions.
Reports indicate that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Iran International.
The report, which cites a source familiar with the matter, says Pezeshkian argued that Iran’s elected government has been increasingly sidelined as hardline factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) expand their influence over key state decisions.
According to the reported contents of the letter, Pezeshkian stated that the presidency and civilian government have effectively been excluded from major decision-making processes, leaving him unable to carry out his constitutional responsibilities.
The report describes the situation as evidence of a widening power struggle between civilian institutions and military-security centers within the Islamic Republic.
The reported resignation underscores a deeper issue: even the restricted authority traditionally granted to Iran’s civilian government may be shrinking further as military-security factions consolidate influence.
Whether the resignation is accepted — or whether the report is officially confirmed — remains unclear.
On May 7, 2026 President Pezeshkian he had met Mojtaba Khamenei in person and spoken with him for two and a half hours, in the first public confirmation that the Islamic Republic's new ayatollah has been seen by a senior official since his appointment more than two months ago, Iranian and European media sources reported then.
Day 93: Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
Day 87:
Day 86:
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open