US lost 42 aircraft in Iran war as Operation Epic Fury, Congressional report says

Dubai: At least 42 United States military aircraft — including fighter jets, drones, refuelling tankers and surveillance planes — were lost or damaged during the war with Iran, according to a report prepared for the US Congress, highlighting the scale and cost of a conflict that Washington initially expected to dominate from the air.

The figures, according to media reports, emerged as the Pentagon revealed that the cost of military operations against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury” had already surged to nearly $29 billion.

Iranian officials have increasingly portrayed the war not as a defeat, but as proof that the Islamic Republic can survive sustained Western military pressure while imposing steep financial and operational costs on its adversaries.

The reported losses come amid growing uncertainty over whether the fragile US-Iran ceasefire can hold. In recent days, Trump has repeatedly warned that Washington could launch fresh strikes if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme fail, while Tehran has threatened retaliation across the region.

The loss of an F-35A — if fully confirmed — would carry major symbolic and strategic significance. The stealth fighter is regarded as one of the most advanced combat aircraft in the US arsenal and forms a central pillar of American air power.

The CRS report is particularly significant because the US Department of Defence has not released a full official accounting of combat losses. Instead, congressional researchers compiled the figures using Pentagon statements, CENTCOM briefings and media reports.

But the growing list of aircraft losses is likely to intensify debate over the true cost of the war and whether Iran managed to inflict far greater damage on American forces than initially acknowledged.

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes across Iran targeting military infrastructure, missile facilities and senior leadership figures. The opening phase of the war killed multiple top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and triggered one of the largest US air campaigns in the Middle East in decades.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.