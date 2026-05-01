Air defences in Tehran countered small aircraft, drones: Iranian media

Reports say anti-aircraft fire targeted reconnaissance drones above Tehran
Air defences were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday night after they were activated to counter small aircraft and drones, Iranian media reported.
"The sound of air defence activation has been heard in some parts of Tehran. It is not yet clear whether this sound is related to a defence test or to counter possible 'reconnaissance drones' in the sky over Tehran," the Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported.
The agencies later said reports indicated that the air defence systems were activated "to counter small aircraft and reconnaissance drones", without providing further details.
"The sound of the air defence stopped after about 20 minutes of activity and countering small aircraft," they reported.Tehran was now in a "normal situation", according to the news agencies.