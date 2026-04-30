41 Iran oil tankers laden with crude worth $6 billion redirected: Blockade 'highly effective' — US military

US Central Command enforces long blockade, halting Iran’s crude exports
At least 41 crude oil tankers laden with 69 million barrels of oil from Iran — with an estimated market value of $6 billion — had been "redirected" after the vessels attempted to breach the naval blockade on the Iranian regime, according to the US military.
Some 10,000 members under the US Central Command form part of the US presence in the area, preventing maritime commerce from entering or exiting Iranian ports.
"The blockade is highly effective and U.S. forces remain fully committed to total enforcement," Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement posted on X.
"That's an estimated $6 billion-plus from which Iran's leadership cannot benefit financially benefit," he said.
US President Donald Trump has laid out plans for a "long blockade".
Iran has offered to end its chokehold on Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war, while proposing to relegate talks on Iran's nuclear programme to the end.
Trump who rejected the offer said talks continue and the Iranian side has "come a long way".