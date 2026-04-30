GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

41 Iran oil tankers laden with crude worth $6 billion redirected: Blockade 'highly effective' — US military

US Central Command enforces long blockade, halting Iran’s crude exports

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US troops enforcing a naval blockade on Iran, preventing maritime commerce from entering or exiting its ports. Trump officials have signaled that "leverage" — including the blockade and sustained military operations — will remain in place until a deal with Iran is arrived at, contingent on it acceding to Washington’s core demands, i.e. giving up its nuclear enrichment program.
US troops enforcing a naval blockade on Iran, preventing maritime commerce from entering or exiting its ports. Trump officials have signaled that "leverage" — including the blockade and sustained military operations — will remain in place until a deal with Iran is arrived at, contingent on it acceding to Washington’s core demands, i.e. giving up its nuclear enrichment program.
X | @CentCom

At least 41 crude oil tankers laden with 69 million barrels of oil from Iran — with an estimated market value of $6 billion — had been "redirected" after the vessels attempted to breach the naval blockade on the Iranian regime, according to the US military.

Some 10,000 members under the US Central Command form part of the US presence in the area, preventing maritime commerce from entering or exiting Iranian ports.

"The blockade is highly effective and U.S. forces remain fully committed to total enforcement," Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement posted on X.

"That's an estimated $6 billion-plus from which Iran's leadership cannot benefit financially benefit," he said.

US President Donald Trump has laid out plans for a "long blockade".

Iran has offered to end its chokehold on Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war, while proposing to relegate talks on Iran's nuclear programme to the end.

Trump who rejected the offer said talks continue and the Iranian side has "come a long way".

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (left) and US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade

12m ago3m read
US troops board M/T Majestic X "stateless" crude tanker reportedly carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean.

US troops board tanker carrying Iranian oil: Pentagon

2m read
Kuwaiti tanker attacked by Iran drone off Dubai coast

Kuwaiti tanker attacked by Iran drone off Dubai coast

2m read
Ship passage through Strait of Hormuz

Why Iran’s $2b oil passage for Trump won't help markets

3m read