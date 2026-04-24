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US troops board crude tanker carrying Iranian oil: Pentagon

Boarding of Majestic X signals US push to enforce sanctions on Iran at sea

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A view of the M/T Majestic X crude tanker that was boarded by US troops.
A view of the M/T Majestic X crude tanker that was boarded by US troops.
X | DeptofWar

The Pentagon has said its US forces boarded M/T Majestic X crude tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean.

The M/T Majestic X is considered by the US as a "stateless tanker", and was boarded in the Indian Ocean within the area of responsibility of US Indo-Pacific Command.

The vessel was suspected of transporting Iranian oil in violation of sanctions, officials said.

US forces overnight conducted a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned vessel.

The Trump administration said they will continue maritime enforcement operations worldwide to disrupt illicit networks and interdict ships providing material support to Iran.

“International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors,” the statement said, adding that the US Department of Defense will continue efforts to deny sanctioned vessels freedom of maneuver at sea.

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