Video: US forces divert ship in Gulf of Oman amid US blockade on Iran ports

CENTCOM footage shows US destroyer ordering vessels to turn back to Iranian ports
The US says its maritime enforcement operation targeting Iranian ports remains in place, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting that multiple vessels have been diverted in the Gulf of Oman.
CENTCOM said on Friday that a US Navy destroyer redirected a merchant vessel as part of ongoing measures aimed at restricting shipping linked to Iranian ports.
Officials said the operation is part of broader maritime enforcement activity across the region, with forces monitoring vessels entering or leaving Iranian waters amid heightened tensions.
CENTCOM also released audio and video material showing US naval activity, including footage from the USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), with aerial surveillance carried out by an embarked helicopter over the Gulf of Oman.
The visuals showed merchant vessels being tracked and contacted as part of interception procedures.
In a statement, CENTCOM said vessels complied with instructions from US forces to turn back towards Iranian ports or nearby coastal areas.
The command said this builds on earlier operations in which several ships were also ordered to reverse course. A US official said the enforcement action has effectively halted maritime trade in and out of Iranian ports since the operation began.
The US military also highlighted its regional deployment, including more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels and more than 100 aircraft operating across West Asia.
US officials stressed the restrictions apply specifically to Iranian ports and coastline, and do not amount to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, said the measures apply to all vessels, regardless of nationality, if they are entering or leaving Iranian ports. He added that enforcement operations may extend into international waters as part of broader maritime security efforts.
The US has also indicated it will target vessels suspected of supporting Iranian oil exports, including so-called “dark fleet” tankers operating outside international regulations.
Officials said US forces remain on high alert and capable of escalating operations if required, while maintaining the current enforcement posture.
The developments come as US naval assets continue operating across key waterways in the Gulf region, including the Gulf of Oman and surrounding strategic shipping lanes.