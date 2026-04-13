From 6pm: US begins naval blockade of Iran — What it means

Targeting Iranian ports, Washington tests limits of maritime pressure tactics
For centuries, naval blockades have shaped wars, trade, and geopolitics.
They’re a powerful form of economic warfare — choking off commerce without a land invasion, but still sending shockwaves through food supplies, fuel markets, and national security.
After weeks of Tehran's threat to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israel war with Iran, the US military has announced a naval blockade against shipping from and going to Iran, starting 6pm Gulf Standard Time/GST (1400 GMT, 10AM ET) on Monday, April 13, 2026.
Analysts call it an "escalation".
Already, a new wave of oil price spikes kicked off on Monday (April 13) in early Asian trade, with WTI nearly 9% up and Brent almost 8% higher as of 12noon Tokyo time.
In a Truth Social media post, President Donald Trump called Iran's move over Hormuz as "world extortion", while issuing a stern warning: vessels suspected of having paid an "illegal" toll to Iran to cross the Hormuz Strait will be interdicted by the US Navy.
Trump admitted overnight on Sunday (April 12) that oil and gasoline prices could remain elevated through November’s midterm elections, in a rare acknowledgment of possible political fallout from his decision to strike Iran on Feb. 28.
Certain US lawmakers have questioned Trump's strategy, arguing that it may fail to deter adversaries while increasing the risk of broader conflict and further pressure on global oil supplies.
Asked whether energy costs would ease by the fall, Trump said: “It could be, or the same, or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same,” he said, suggesting prices may stay persistently high in the months ahead.
WHAT IS A NAVAL BLOCKADE? A naval blockade is a military measure that stops ships from entering or leaving enemy ports or waters to cut off trade, supplies or military access. It’s considered a form of economic and strategic pressure short of full ground war — but it can dramatically disrupt commerce and the flow of goods.
His comments come as energy markets remain volatile following the breakdown of negotiations with Tehran and renewed US military action, which has heightened concerns over regional stability and supply risks.
The blockade marks a shift away from diplomacy toward a more coercive approach, warning it could deepen tensions in the Middle East.
Trump himself has said he "doesn't care" whether or not Iran goes back to the negotiating table.
Trump's remarks and the volatility of the current situation, underscore growing political sensitivity around fuel prices in an election year, when energy costs often play a decisive role in voter sentiment.
Trump and US Central Command said the blockade is a response to the failure of peace talks with Iran in Islamabad and Tehran’s control over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that handles about 20% of the world’s oil and gas shipments.
In the first high-level face-to-face meeting between Iran and the US in 47 years, negotiations collapsed.
The US has immediately announced it would begin blocking maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting April 13 (10 am ET, 1400 GMT, 6PM GST), aiming to pressure Tehran and counter its effective restriction of the vital route.
CentCom clarified that commerce between non-Iranian ports would still be allowed through the strait.
A blockade at the Strait of Hormuz — even if targeted at Iranian ports — can disrupt energy markets and global trade, heightening the stakes for diplomatic and military dynamics in the Middle East.
Iran had been imposing indirect control — including tolls and warnings of naval minefields — that slowed global shipping and kept oil markets volatile.
Trump has warned that global oil prices will remain elevated till the November mid-term elections in the US, Reuters reported.
Naval blockades shaped wars, trade, and geopolitics. They are powerful tools of economic warfare — often stopping trade without immediate land invasion, but with ripple effects on food, fuel and security.
Athens used its navy to blockade Spartan allies and control sea trade in the Aegean, showing early use of sea power to choke supplies.
The Royal Navy blockaded French ports for years, crippling Napoleon’s trade and contributing to his defeat.
The Union’s “Anaconda Plan” sealed Confederate ports, starving the South of weapons, goods and export income.
Britain blockaded Germany, causing severe shortages that weakened the German war effort and civilian morale.
Allied naval power restricted Axis shipping lanes; U-boats and counter-blockades made sea control central to the war.
The US avoided the word blockade (an act of war) and imposed a “quarantine” to stop Soviet missiles reaching Cuba.
Both sides attacked oil tankers in the Gulf, effectively blockading energy flows without formal declarations.
A UN-backed naval blockade cut Iraq off from maritime trade after its invasion of Kuwait.
Naval restrictions and inspections around Yemen disrupted commercial and aid shipping.