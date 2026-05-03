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US-Iran talks: Inside Tehran’s latest 3-stage proposal to end the war

Three-stage proposal seeks quick end to conflict, defers nuclear dispute

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
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Oil tankers line up near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route at the centre of Iran’s proposed plan to end the war.
Oil tankers line up near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route at the centre of Iran’s proposed plan to end the war.
AP f

Dubai: Iran has outlined a three-stage proposal aimed at turning the fragile ceasefire with the United States into a permanent end to the war within 30 days, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The plan, sent via mediators, prioritises de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while pushing the more contentious nuclear issue to later stages — an approach that highlights the continuing divide between Washington and Tehran.

Phase 1: Ending the war and reopening Hormuz

  • Permanent ceasefire within 30 days

  • Mutual non-aggression pledge, including Israel and regional actors

  • Gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

  • Phased lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports

  • Iran to take responsibility for clearing sea mines

Phase 2: Nuclear limits and conditions

  • Return to uranium enrichment capped at 3.6%

  • “Zero-stockpile” principle — no accumulation of enriched uranium

  • No dismantling of nuclear infrastructure or facilities

  • US and Israel to refrain from attacks in exchange for Iran halting strikes

Phase 3: Sanctions relief and regional framework

  • Gradual lifting of sanctions

  • Release of frozen Iranian assets in stages

  • Strategic dialogue with Arab neighbours

  • Proposal for a broader Middle East security framework

What does Trump want?

President Donald Trump has made clear that any deal must begin with strict limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, which he has repeatedly described as a red line.

Washington wants Iran to halt or sharply limit uranium enrichment, provide guarantees it will not develop nuclear weapons, and accept long-term international monitoring of its nuclear facilities.

The US has also pushed for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to what it sees as Iran’s control over shipping through the waterway.

Trump has signalled scepticism about the latest proposal, saying Iran has “not yet paid a big enough price”, while warning that military action remains an option if tensions escalate.

The bottom line

Iran’s proposal prioritises ending the war and easing economic pressure first, while the United States insists on nuclear concessions upfront —leaving the talks deadlocked despite renewed diplomatic efforts.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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americasUS-Israel-Iran war

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