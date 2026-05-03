US-Iran talks: Inside Tehran’s latest 3-stage proposal to end the war

The plan, sent via mediators, prioritises de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while pushing the more contentious nuclear issue to later stages — an approach that highlights the continuing divide between Washington and Tehran.

The US has also pushed for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to what it sees as Iran’s control over shipping through the waterway.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.