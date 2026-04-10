Trump insists: Only one set of Iran's 10-point proposal acceptable to the US, lashes out at 'fraudsters'

There is 'only one group of meaningful ‘points' the US will discuss behind closed doors
US President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday that only one set of proposed terms is acceptable to the United States as it negotiates with Iran to solidify a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.
In a statement released by the White House, Trump declared there is “only one group of meaningful ‘POINTS’” the U.S. will discuss behind closed doors.
Those points, he said, formed the basis for the two-week truce announced late Tuesday.
On Thursday, AFP reported that the details of the 10-point plan proposed by Iran that were published was not the one agreed to by the US.
The remarks came hours after Iran publicly released what it called a 10-point peace framework. Trump had earlier described a 10-point Iranian proposal as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”
White House officials, however, said the version published by Tehran did not match the terms privately conveyed to the US and aligned with Washington’s own 15-point plan sent to Iran in March.
Trump dismissed other circulating documents as the work of “fraudsters, charlatans, and WORSE” with no role in the talks. He said they would be exposed after a federal investigation.
The ceasefire halted active fighting that had disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and drawn in Israeli strikes.
Details of the agreement remain largely secret.
Trump has said he expects formal negotiations to begin Friday and move quickly. He has stressed no uranium enrichment by Iran and the removal of buried nuclear material, Reuters reported.
The truce has shown early signs of strain.
Confusion persists over whether it covers Lebanon, where Israeli strikes continued.
Iran has demanded a permanent end to hostilities, while the US has described the pause as "temporary to allow talks", as per PBS.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the private Iranian proposal was “more reasonable and entirely different” from earlier demands that were rejected.
Both sides have described the current framework as "reasonable" and easily implemented, though neither has released the text.